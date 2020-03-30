Digital advertising – When you really need bang for your buck

If your business needs to receive an excellent return on investment for its advertising spend, then digital is the way to go.

Nielsen’s Media ROI Benchmarks report for South Africa shows that digital advertising spend gives companies the best return on investment when compared to other advertising channels.

Digital advertising easily outperforms TV, Print, Cinema, Radio, and Billboard/Outdoor advertising channels.

The graphic below from the Nielsen report shows that for every R1.00 spent on digital advertising, companies receive a R2.30 return on their marketing investment.

Print and TV advertising deliver R1.35 and R1.30, respectively.

Billboards and radio perform below this, at R1.25 and R0.85, respectively.

People trust online articles

The results of the Nielsen report were echoed by findings in the 2020 Tech Marketing Report.

The report is based on feedback from 2,665 South African IT professionals, IT executives, C-level executives, company directors, and business owners.

It revealed that online marketing campaigns are the most effective ways to reach IT professionals, and that content marketing – articles and reviews – is the most trusted form of marketing among IT professionals and IT decision makers.

Online marketing was also found to be far more effective to reach South Africa’s IT community than TV, radio, print, and outdoor advertising.

For more information on launching a digital marketing campaign on MyBroadband, contact MyBroadband MD Kevin Lancaster on [email protected]

This article was published in partnership with MyBroadband.