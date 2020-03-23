Microsoft Teams – Work remotely without feeling remote

Microsoft Teams is the hub for teamwork in Office 365.

Invite everyone you work with to chat, meet, call, and collaborate all in one place, no matter where you are.

Features of Microsoft Teams are listed below.

Chat from anywhere

Share your opinion, and your personality. Send gifs, stickers, and emojis in a group chat or in one-to-one messages.

Meet from anywhere

Instantly go from group chat to video conference with the touch of a button. Teams of 10 or 10,000 can meet in one place, no matter how many places they’re in.

Call from anywhere

Never yell “who just joined?!” ever again. Use Teams calling, Phone System, Calling Plan, or Direct Routing to take the stress out of conference calls.

Collaborate from anywhere

Never do that frantic, searching-for-files thing ever again. In Teams you can access, share, and edit Word docs, PowerPoint, and Excel files in real time.

Keep everyone in the know

Share your meeting agenda when sending out Teams meeting invites and chat with attendees before meetings.

Invite external guests to join

Schedule a Teams meeting with anyone who has a valid business or consumer email address. They just click the emailed link to join the meeting on a web browser instantly without downloading Teams or any plug-in.

Access previous meeting notes and recordings

Prepare with more context by easily accessing notes and recordings from previous meetings.

The Power of Microsoft Teams

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This article was published in partnership with Microsoft.