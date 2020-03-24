Looking for Ray-Ban or Oakley Sunglasses? Oculux has you covered

Anyone who knows their sunglasses knows Ray-Ban and Oakley. These are the top sunglasses brands that guarantee superior quality, amazing craftsmanship, and excellent eye protection.

Buying Ray-Ban or Oakley sunglasses online in South Africa has been a popular alternative for those who want to save time, money, and effort, but buying online remains risky because of the number of online stores selling fake sunglasses.

The solution? Buy from authorised resellers.

Oculux has been selling authentic Ray-Ban, Oakley, Vogue, Arnette, and Nike sunglasses since 2016 and they are South Africa’s Largest Online Retailer for Ray-Ban and Oakley Sunglasses with over 10,000 satisfied customers.

Here are a few reasons why their customers love them:

100% Authentic – They are authorised resellers of Ray-Ban, Oakley, and other eyewear brands in South Africa. All their sunglasses come with a certification to prove authenticity, and they only deliver damage-free products to make sure their customers are getting what they pay for.

Free Next-Day Delivery – Yup, you read that right! They offer free next-day delivery to all major centres in South Africa.

Fast Customer Service – Oculux prides themselves on exceptional customer service. If you have any questions or you would like to return your order, their customer service team has you covered.

Price Match Guarantee – Their prices are the lowest in the market (you can put them to the test), but on the rare case you find a lower-priced pair online from an authorised reseller, just inform them and they'll match it! Read more about their Price Match Guarantee here .

30-Day Returns – Not happy with your order? No problem! You can return your sunglasses within 30-days and get a full refund.

Highest Rated – They are South Africa's highest rated online sunglasses retailer. What better way to know more about a company than by other fellow customers?

No matter where you are in South Africa, Oculux will work closely with you so you can get that pair you’ve been craving for.

Protect yourself – and your hard-earned money – by doing business with South Africa’s most trusted online sunglasses retailer for Ray-Ban and Oakley sunglasses.

Shop Ray-Ban Sunglasses in South Africa or Oakley Sunglasses with Oculux today.

