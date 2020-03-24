Work while self-quarantined with RSAWEB month-to-month business data deals

As coronavirus continues to limit many businesses to remote working, it is important that these businesses have access to high-quality mobile connectivity.

This will enable these employees and businesses to continue working from home with minimal disruption.

To this end, RSAWEB is offering an updated version of its mobile data for business product that allows its business customers to remain connected while self-quarantining.

“The health and safety of our employees and customers is our number one priority,” said RSAWEB.

“We have noticed a number of our customers are underprepared and we hope this can help you through this time by protecting yourselves and each other from the threat of exposure to the COVID-19 by working remotely and operating without interruption.”

Affordable data with no long-term commitments

RSAWEB’s Mobile Data Business Bundles offers customers great value as they seek to continue their business operations during coronavirus.

It allows businesses to purchase a shared pool of mobile data that can be used by several employees.

This data is provided at an affordable price, and can be purchased without entering into a contract, or alternatively on 12-month and 24-month contracts.

Users will also receive access to the RSAWEB Mobile Management Portal – which offers a variety of features including user management, usage visibility, real-time reporting, RICA automation, the management of several SIM cards.

RSAWEB also offers portable and fixed LTE routers – although with demand set to skyrocket, these may run out at any time.

RSAWEB will also be offering a Mini UPS device which will keep your router running for up to 5 hours – even if load-shedding takes place.

Stock of these Mini UPS devices will arrive on 1 April 2020.

Contact RSAWEB

If you’re interested and want to find out more, contact the RSAWEB sales team via – who are working remotely using RSAWEB Fibre, Mobile Data, our VoIP PBX, Cloud email and Cloud computing tools – via [email protected].

For proof of how much RSAWEB trusts its product, look no further – it is using this product itself during these trying times!

Click here to learn more about RSAWEB’s business bundle products.

This article was published in partnership with RSAWEB.