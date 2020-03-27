MGM launches new SVOD service on Video Play in South Africa

MGM has announced the launch of an all new film and TV SVOD service on Vodacom, South Africa’s leading mobile operator.

The service, which represents MGM’s first foray into the region with its branded entertainment offer, will be part of Vodacom’s Video Play Premium service and will also be available as a standalone, a la carte subscription Micro Pass.

The new MGM service offers viewers big franchises, beloved classics, fan favorites and box office hits from MGM’s rich catalogue across both film and TV.

Titles include The Hobbit, Legally Blonde, The Pink Panther, The Handmaid’s Tale, Get Shorty and Teen Wolf, among many others.

The MGM a la carte service will retail at R59 for a monthly subscription, R25 for a weekly subscription, and R10 for a daily subscription.

To access the MGM bundle on Video Play, click here.

This article was published in partnership with Video Play.