21 days of entertainment on Video Play

Many people are currently experiencing feelings of anxiety and stress because of the current state of affairs in South Africa with Covid-19.

Many are not sure how they will cope cooped up in their houses for the next 21 days.

Though we all deal with emotions differently, some deal with anxiety and boredom by adding one hour of entertainment to their day.

This can be through watching comedy, reading book, etc.

Vodacom’s Video Play is a one stop shop for all things entertainment – movies, series, kids shows, music, fitness and lifestyle from as low as R5 a day.

The entertainment content platform gives customers hours of on-demand entertainment, covering all genres – comedy, science fiction, horror, action-comedy, animation to name a few. There’s also Live Tv and Blockbuster movie rentals to cater for everyone.

For free access to movies and series, customers now also have access to Prime Time on Video Play to watch two hours of free streaming every day, between 5am and 4pm for 30 days.

Customers need to buy any WhatsApp bundle by dialling *123*43# – no subscription and no data charges, just two hours of free movies and series. For more information on Prime Time, click here.

For the next 21 days, Video Play recommends the following content to binge-watch on the platform. Go to videoplay.co.za to sign up or download the Video Play app from your app store.

21 titles to watch for 21 days

Blockbuster Movies

FROZEN 2

Elsa the Snow Queen has an extraordinary gift — the power to create ice and snow. But no matter how happy she is to be surrounded by the people of Arendelle, Elsa finds herself strangely unsettled.

After hearing a mysterious voice call out to her, Elsa travels to the enchanted forests and dark seas beyond her kingdom — an adventure that soon turns into a journey of self-discovery.

Superman Red Son

Instead of Kansas, the ship carrying baby Superman lands in the Ukraine. Superman is introduced to the world during the 1950s Cold War as a Soviet asset, causing panic in the United States.

Zombieland Double tab

Zombie slayers Tallahassee, Columbus, Wichita and Little Rock leave the confines of the White House to travel to Graceland in Memphis, Tenn.

Along the way, they encounter other post-apocalyptic warriors and a group of survivors who find refuge in a commune.

The scrappy fighters must now rely on their wits and weapons more than ever as they soon find themselves in a relentless battle against smarter, faster and seemingly indestructible zombies.

Gemini Man

Gemini Man is an innovative action-thriller starring Will Smith as Henry Brogan, an elite assassin, who is suddenly targeted and pursued by a mysterious young operative that seemingly can predict his every move.

Abominable

After discovering a Yeti on the roof of her apartment building, teenage Yi and her two friends embark on an epic quest to reunite the magical creature with his family.

But to do so, they must stay one step ahead of a wealthy financier and a determined zoologist who want to capture the beast for their own gain.

Sweetheart

A shipwreck survivor on an uninhabited island must fend off a malevolent force that surfaces each night.

Ford vs Ferrari

American automotive designer Carroll Shelby and fearless British race car driver Ken Miles battle corporate interference, the laws of physics and their own personal demons to build a revolutionary vehicle for the Ford Motor Co.

Together, they plan to compete against the race cars of Enzo Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France in 1966.

Binge-worthy Series

Conviction

When lawyer and former first daughter Hayes Morrison is faced with the choice of taking a job with her nemesis, New York District Attorney Conner Wallace, or going to jail for cocaine possession – hurting her mother’s Senate campaign in the process – the choice is easy.

As part of the new Conviction Integrity Unit, Hayes gets the opportunity to put her intelligence to good use by helping overturn court decisions in cases where there is credible suspicion of a wrongful conviction.

It doesn’t hurt that the new position gives her a shot at turning things around with her powerful political family in the process surfaces each night.

Grown-ish

The Johnson family’s eldest daughter is taking her first steps into the real world as she heads off to college. “Grown-ish” explores the first trappings of adulthood, and Zoey must navigate through the trials and tribulations of these momentous steps.

Zoey discovers that once she leaves the nest, things do not always go her way. The series features “that in between place where you’re not quite an adult but facing grown world problems for the first time.

Black-ish

A man tries to get his family to mingle with the neighbors and form a rapport with them in an effort to fit in and find his place in society.

Doctor Foster

A man tries to get his family to mingle with the neighbors and form a rapport with them in an effort to fit in and find his place in society.

Criminal Minds

An elite group of profilers analyse the nation’s most dangerous criminal minds to anticipate their next moves before they strike again.

Station 19

Practically raised at Seattle’s Station 19, Andy Herrera is a confident firefighter who is also the daughter of Pruitt Herrera, the formidable head of the firehouse.

Capt. Pruitt was Andy’s primary inspiration to become a firefighter and is a mentor to both her and Jack Gibson, the lieutenant at the station.

Jack is as fearless as Andy is by-the-books, but when the two are together, sparks fly and opposites attract. The two are joined by Maya Bishop, Dean Miller, Travis Montgomery, Victoria Hughes, and the station’s newest addition, rookie Ben Warren.

Wolf Creek

An American family’s Australian vacation takes a tragic turn when sadistic serial killer Mick Taylor targets the tourists. College student Eve is the lone survivor after Taylor attacks the family in the Outback.

Determined to avenge the deaths of her parents and younger brother, Eve sets out to hunt down their killer. She vows to bring the perpetrator to justice or die trying.

As she goes along on her journey, Eve evolves into an adult and transforms from prey to predator, looking to triumph over her evil adversary.

Watch for free

The Bold and the Beautiful

The fashion industry is ruled by the Forrester family in Beverly Hills. But behind the glitz and glamor, the Forresters encounter many hardships, including divorces, alcoholism, and deaths.

Generations- The Legacy

The fashion industry is ruled by the Forrester family in Beverly Hills. But behind the glitz and glamor, the Forresters encounter many hardships, including divorces, alcoholism, and deaths.

Muvhango

The show is built on a premise that umuntu ngumuntu ngabantu meaning that we exist within a context. The show has strong family orientated storylines that seeks to speak to the conflict between the traditional and the modern ways.

The Vhakwevho’s are the custodians of the traditional side of things while the Johannesburg lot focuses on the modern ways.

Isidingo

South African soap opera centering around the lives of the wealthy Haines family, the Matabanes, and the lives of the inhabitants of the mining town Horizon Deep.

For the kids

Hopster: Clever Brenda

Clever Brenda follows the story of a smart girl as she explains to children basic concepts such as how recycling and the water cycle works, and how our bodies function. The show is encouraging girls, as well as boys, to follow in Brenda’s footsteps and explore science-related subjects.

Hopster: Monster Match Squad

Monster Math Squad stars loveable monsters that help children develop formative maths-related skills. The series’ mission is to promote the love of numeracy, the understanding that maths is everywhere, and the realisation that it’s fun.

Da Vinci GEOlino

Explaining the world – from the Amazon jungle to the icy Antarctica, GEOlino documentaries inspire kids to venture out for adventure.

Da Vini Sports Lab

The series showcases a wide range of sports, helping kids understand the history of sports while demonstrating fun scientific facts.

This article was published in partnership with Video Play.