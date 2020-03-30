OUTsurance commits R102 million to support COVID-19 efforts

OUTsurance salutes the South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, for the courage, conviction and clarity in his address to the nation on Monday, 23 March 2020.

OUTsurance is committed to supporting the various initiatives announced by Government to ‘flatten the curve’ and minimise the impact on our country’s economy as far as possible.

It is clear that the impact of COVID-19 will be devastating to the economy and to all South Africans, and that its effect will be felt for months to come.

With decisive leadership, togetherness and community support, we will emerge stronger.

OUTsurance has committed R102 million towards a comprehensive COVID-19 response plan as part of our Helping SA OUT campaign.

This includes relief for OUTsurance service providers, who are impacted by the inability to work, as well as for clients who may experience financial difficulty during this tough time.

In addition, we will provide protective equipment for healthcare workers and are making a contribution to the Solidarity Response Fund, announced by the President. Details of the plan may be viewed on our website.

“Every aspect of our environment will be affected by COVID-19. Of paramount importance to us is the safety and well-being of our staff and partners who work with us, while making sure that our clients are assisted. To this end, our offices will be closed during the lockdown period, with staff working from home to ensure the continuity of our business,” said CEO Danie Matthee.

“As a major South African financial services company, we have a social responsibility to contribute to the fight against this debilitating virus and its devastating economic impact.”

