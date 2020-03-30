Spain’s Mondragon University embraces education of the future with Huawei Wi-Fi 6

Online live streaming, remote education, Virtual Reality (VR) are all becoming increasingly urgent.

Adapting to the needs of a new era, Spain’s Mondragon University made establishing a reliable, stable Wi-Fi network its top priority.

However, there were a number of challenges to overcome, including serious network roaming issues in teaching areas, frequent and unrecoverable disconnections in classrooms and corridors, uneven signal coverage in residential areas, and unstable network access speeds. All which diminished the user experience.

Verified by PoC Tests, Huawei Wi-Fi 6 delivers an exceptional user experience.

Huawei Wi-Fi 6 Access Points (APs) were deployed in classrooms to handle a high number of concurrent users, allowing students to enjoy a diversified and personalized learning experience.

Featuring 5G-powered smart antennas, Huawei AirEngine 5760-10s were deployed in corridors — wireless signals now move with users, providing intelligent gain signals for irregular coverage areas.

Further verified by a survey, almost all teachers rated the new network experience highly, proving an obvious improvement over the original network.

