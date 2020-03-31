Work from home on Axxess LTE and win great prizes

Over the next few weeks, effective online connectivity will play an essential role in keeping people productive and entertained while they wait out the coronavirus lockdown.

Telkom Fixed-LTE from Axxess offers a quick and easy way to get connected, whether you have no fibre available or need a reliable and fast backup solution for your fixed line.

With SIM-only prices starting from R99 per month, Telkom Fixed-LTE offers an affordable way to get connected to high-speed Internet.

Plug and play connectivity

Getting connected with Axxess LTE is a no-fuss process which requires no set-up or installation.

Once your LTE SIM is delivered and your service is activated, you’ll be able to browse, stream or get online for any purpose you may require.

The service works on a month-to-month basis, which means no credit checks or contracts are required.

The Telkom Fixed-LTE SIM works in any router or mobile device, but can also be purchased with a free-to-use router.

R50,000 in prizes

If well-priced packages and great speeds are not enough to convince you, Axxess has launched a competition which will see new and existing customers stand a chance to win their share of R50,000 in prizes.

These prizes come in the form of cash cards, which can be used wherever Visa or Mastercard is accepted. This effectively makes the cards like cash in your pocket.

To enter the prize draw, customers only need to top up their Telkom LTE service through the convenient Axxess Mobile App or their Client Control Panel.

Two prize draws will take place – on 4 May and 1 June 2020.

Each prize draw will have the following prizes:

1 x R10,000 cash card

1 x R5,000 cash card

10 x R1,000 cash cards

Get Axxess LTE today

Sign up for Telkom Fixed-LTE from Axxess, start enjoying fast Internet and stand a chance to win your share of R50,000 in prizes.

To check if your area has Telkom LTE coverage, and to sign up for a package, visit the Axxess website.

The Telkom LTE packages include an allocation of Anytime Data plus free Night Surfer Data, and are available as SIM-only or SIM+Router deals.

Detailed pricing of the packages are available can be found on the Axxess website.

Axxess has been issued with an Essential Service Certificate which gives the permission to continue operating and delivering during the lockdown period. So no need to stress, they will get your orders to you as soon as possible.

This article was published in partnership with Axxess.