Why collaboration with channel partners is core to Huawei’s strategy for growth

By Ma Yue, Vice President, Enterprise Business Group, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

AI, blockchain, cloud computing, 5G and the likes are no longer just fancy new technologies, but they have already been in use in our commercial world for some time, making digital transformation even more inevitable. As global market intelligence firm IDC has suggested, digitalisation is set to account for 60 percent of global GDP in 2022.

Every sector is looking to apply these technologies to drive sales, make better products, and enhance customer relationships. But one size doesn’t fit all, and no single ICT firm can solve all the problems for every enterprise.

Therefore, collaboration is essential for successful digital transformation, and Huawei knows it well. As Founder and CEO Mr. Ren Zhengfei has said in a round-table discussion with world’s top thinkers and tech gurus: “Social progress requires collaboration for shared success. It’s simply impossible for individual countries to develop on their own in the information world.”

He is a strong believer in collaboration. “In the information era, it’s impossible for a country to single-handedly make anything,” he said. “And only through open collaboration can we meet people’s demands, and bring the benefits of new technologies to more people at lower costs.”

Backed by Mr. Ren’s philosophy, Huawei is determined to build such an ecosystem to make the most out of Huawei and its partners.

Partners make major contribution to rapid business growth

Huawei has been robust amid adversity in the past decades. It expects to record an 18-percent year-on-year growth in annual sales revenue, topping exceed CNY850 billion (US$123 billion) for 2019.

The Enterprise Business Group (EBG) was the major growth driver – its sales have increased 10-fold since it was established in 2011. Over the years, partners have been playing a more significant role, and are expected to contribute more than 86 percent of EBG’s total sales revenue in 2019.

The EBG are serving more customers and partners in key industries, including government and public utilities, finance, transportation, and energy. To date, 228 of Fortune Global 500 companies, 58 of Fortune Global 100 companies, and more than 700 city governments worldwide have chosen Huawei as their digital transformation partner.

A prosperous ecosystem consists of seven types of partners

The EBG adheres to Huawei’s overall ‘inclusive’ strategy, adopting fair, just, transparent, and simple principles to steer channel partner cooperation. It teams up with partners to build a healthy ecosystem that advocates openness, cooperation, and shared success.

In 2019, Huawei worked with more than 28,000 global partners – 22,000 were involved in sales, 1,200 in providing solutions, 4,200 in services, 1,000 in talent alliances, along with 80 investment and financing partners. Huawei will further include partners from both hardware and software industry in the enterprise business ecosystem in 2020. They will focus on the development of components for Huawei’s Kunpeng Computing Platform and the like to ultimately provide commercial services.

To ensure all participants in the ecosystem can grow together, Huawei continues to expand this partner network, providing more adequate trainings, business consulting and network design, industry application development, joint solution incubation, project implementation, post-sales service, investment and financing, operation, talent cultivation, and standards formulation support

Huawei and partners build the core of the digital world

In this digital age, we need a sustainable core of the digital world. Huawei has proposed to build such important core surrounded by ubiquitous connectivity, a digital platform, and pervasive intelligence. It requires a close collaboration with its global ecosystem partners, who will be able to achieve transformation with the support of Huawei’s digital platforms.

There are a host of outstanding partners playing an important role across the globe. Synnex International, for example, overcame considerable difficulties to achieve transformation, expanding its Huawei business to the international market and becoming a global distributor for EBG.

In Russia, Jet Infosystems moved to the forefront of its domestic market after the digitalisation of its IT system. As a service supplier, it can provide large-scale IT solutions for Russia’s top-notch enterprises.

South Africa’s leading tech firm Altron has provided quality ICT solutions for local governments and customers in vertical industries such as transportation and industrial engineering cooperation with Huawei for almost a decade long. It has also made a significant contribution to a fully-connected South Africa.

Meanwhile, Compwire has transitioned from being Huawei’s competitor to becoming Huawei’s Best IT Partner of the Year, rapidly expanding in the digitalisation business in Brazil.

The journey of digitalisation won’t just end here. Huawei is expanding the network of partners to build a prosperous ecosystem to cope with the challenges amid the digital transformation. Talent wins games, but teamwork and intelligence win championships.

