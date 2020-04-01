Free business fibre upgrades are available on BitCo’s national network

BitCo Telecoms together with many other South African Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and Fibre network operators are working together to upgrade Internet speeds during the national lockdown in South Africa.

BitCo manages an independent National Carrier-grade Fibre network which spans across the country and has announced that they will be giving these free speed upgrades on their large Dark Fibre Network*, which will be effective between 1 April and 30 April 2020.

Customers with speeds between 10Mbps – 50Mbps will be upgraded to 100Mbps and customers with speeds between 100Mbps – 750Mbps will be upgraded to 1Gbps.

BitCo said it has also approached their Wholesale and Reseller partners to join this initiative, and many of their partners/ ISPs, who have the capacity to do so will participate.

Michael Colin, BitCo Chief Sales Officer, said “We have the network capacity available to deal with the heightened demand for connectivity and are in the unique position to be able to offer all of our customers on our Dark Fibre Network these Free upgrades during this time.”

In addition, BitCo Home is working with several Home Fibre Network Operators to upgrade their home Fibre subscribers for free to support those who will be working from home.

To further support working from home initiatives, BitCo has also launched an LTE solution as well as a Soft Phone APP with VoIP services.

BitCo would like to assure all customers that the organisation will remain fully operational during the National Lockdown period.

As a Licensed Telecommunications and Network provider BitCo are exempt under strict conditions to ensure critical network services remain online and operational.

During this period BitCo will continue to support all their clients and will endeavour to maintain top service levels.

For more information about BitCo’s connectivity and voice solutions visit their website or e-mail them: [email protected].

*Free Business Fibre upgrades are applicable on BitCo’s Dark Fibre Network (BitCo’s Zone 1 Network as per their coverage map on their website.)

This article was published in partnership with BitCo.