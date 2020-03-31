Build a new smartphone app for your business now

Many South African businesses are using the nationwide lockdown as an opportunity to innovate and prepare for when the country return to normal.

One of the prominent focus areas for businesses is a strong mobile strategy, which includes building new smartphone apps to improve customer engagement and enhance productivity.

With the pervasiveness of smartphones and tablets, many consumers are now demanding app-based services from companies.

This is no surprise. Smartphone apps make it easy for clients to engage with businesses, which in turn leads to improved customer relations and increased loyalty.

Many businesses are also using their apps to improve operational efficiency and increase staff productivity.

These apps are particularly valuable for companies whose staff members are mobile, like remote workers and salespeople.

They also make it easy to implement secure communications, company alerts, and location-based task tracking.

Furthermore, an app can automate many tasks which previously needed hours of work from employees. This includes completing task-sheets and tracking work travel.

Building a business app

Many business owners and executives have a good idea of what they want to achieve with a smartphone app. However, they do not have the skills to design and build the app.

Good news is that Codehesion makes it easy and affordable for companies to plan, design, and build a new Android or iOS app.

Codehesion’s app developer specialists help businesses from start to finish – including with the strategy around the app, advice on which features to include, building the app, and listing it on app stores.

They also provide companies with a roadmap on the mobile app development process and costing guidelines.

A regular question from companies is how much does it cost to build a custom Android or iOS app.

The cost depends on the scope of the project, and typically ranges between R400,000 to well over R1 million.

Codehesion CEO Hector Beyers advised companies to use the services of a specialist app development company to keep costs down and ensure they get world-class apps.

Beyers explained that by employing experienced app developers, Codehesion can produce apps faster and more affordably – while giving better advice to clients.

This article was published in partnership with Codehesion.