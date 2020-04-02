Latitude 9510 – Dell’s new award-winning laptop

Beautifully designed with a sleek aluminium finish, Dell Technologies is ready to launch their brand-new Latitude 9510.

Winning the 2019 Tech Innovators Award within the Laptop category for their Latitude 7400 2-in-1, Dell has taken it a step further with the Dell Latitude 9510 being introduced as the world’s smallest, lightest and most intelligent 15-inch business laptop or 2-in-1.

This device is perfect for professionals who are constantly on the go but still need the best conferencing experience.

Due to the units’ built-in speakerphone and powerful amplifier, the days of low range vocals, distortion and echoes are over; not to mention the high-quality speakers to ensure your conference calls are loud and crystal clear and all background noise is eliminated.

Thanks to the highly efficient Dell Optimizer, the Latitude 9510 is kitted with great AI features which learn how you work and adapt accordingly.

Such as ExpressResponse which detects your most used apps and launches them faster ensuring you never have to waste time searching for documents.

ExpressSign-in, an impressive proximity sensor technology, which prompts secure log in as you approach, and also locks when you walk away from the device; and ExpressCharge which optimises your battery based on your average usage and charging patterns. The Latitude 9510 boasts a battery life of up to 30 hours – the longest running battery life in a 15” business PC – making it perfect modern device for business professionals.

Already receiving rave reviews from tech industry, the Latitude 9510 also offers:

Up to the latest 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processors with vPro coming soon.

Microsoft Windows 10 Operating System.

Up to 16GB PDDR3 on-board memory.

Intel Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) for nearly 3 x faster speeds and next-gen security to PCs and wireless networks. Designed for 5G LTE, you can be assured that you will stay connected no matter where you are.

Smart antennas ensuring your connection stays at peak performance wherever you are.

Equipped with new eSIM technology which automatically connects to mobile carriers globally, you will no longer have to switch SIM cards when travelling to a different country

0 InfinityEdge screen

Dell Technologies is known for their commitment to sustainability initiatives and is a leader the recycling efforts and contributions to the IT industry.

Ensuring to keep sustainability at the forefront of innovation, the Dell Technologies Latitude 9510 uses waterborne paint in 100% of its painted parts while ocean-bound plastic and HDPE recycled plastic are used for the packaging trays.

And locally, Dell Technologies offer a free of charge collection and recycling of e-Waste in South Africa, this includes all non-Dell electronic equipment, the ideal guilt free motivation to upgrade to the new Latitude 9510.

