How a proper IoT system can stop customer frustrations

The deployment of an effective IoT solution can reduce customer frustration and drive tech-support service-level agreements to boost your company’s profitability.

Alerts sent from IoT-based nodes or Edge intelligent point-of-presence (iPoP) gateways can help your team react pro-actively to address your customers issues and resolve on their systems in a timely manner.

Research has shown that pre-emptively identifying tech-related issues in a customer’s premises systems can reduce the number of incoming calls to customer service centres by up to 40%.

This is because it empowers call centre agents to proactively react and reduce the number of times that callout technicians are dispatched to customer premises, greatly lowering the costs or repair tasks.

Netshield specialises in providing tailor-made end-to-end IoT and cloud service provider agnostic Cloud-based solutions that are capable of relaying valuable remote site information to customer care centres and technical crews.

Benefit to customer service

When an event such as a power failure or theft occurs on a system with the appropriate sensors, the iPoP edge gateway/node sends an alert to call centre agents and tech team members.

This is in the form of a URL-linked message that can be sent via applications like Telegram.

This URL links directly leads to a simplistic iPoP gateway and node status dashboard which provides accurate remote-site event and alert information. Here agents can view the status of the system to check factors like:

Utility Power status and backup power levels.

Power consumption rates.

WAN connection status.

System temperatures, humidity and flooding.

Electrical surge occurrences.

Malicious damage instances.

Smoke detection

Access information.

Instead of the customer needing to call the service centre, this creates the opportunity to reverse the call process.

Agents will have all the information on the status of the system at their fingertips and can provide the customer with any detail they might need in what is essentially real time.

Optimise the repair process

Additionally, users with the correct access permissions can use the dashboard to force the iPoP edge gateway or node into maintenance mode.

This allows for the remote control of the node or gateway to perform tasks such as a remote power reset cycle to reboot connected equipment or to grant access to the equipment to team members working on site.

These instructions will be executed to completion even in the event of a communication failure.

Having a complete picture of the status of the system, such as which parts may have become faulty or need repair, reduces total downtime.

Cutting costs

The most expensive part of SLA’s is the cost of sending technicians to site to attend to a system fault.

In many cases, a reboot can fix the issue, but technicians must travel to the site to do this. With the aforementioned remote control, the need to send out teams to perform reboots is eliminated.

If further maintenance is required, however, the responding tech team is able to take the correct equipment to repair the issue when heading to the site, eliminating the possibility of having to travel back and forth.

In either case, the costs associated with the repairs are greatly reduced as the number of times callout technicians are dispatched are lowered.

Stored in the cloud

For a full retrospective picture, all status, event and alert messages are recorded and stored in the cloud-based database for analysis and reporting.

The stowed information is available on REST and JSON API’s for access from analysis tools and can be exported to a file in CSV format.

With Netshield’s range of IoT Remote Management and Control products, you can empower your workforce to better serve customers and manage their IoT-based systems optimally.

