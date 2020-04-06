The best way to advertise your business

Online advertising is the best way for businesses to reach their target market, particularly during South Africa’s lockdown.

This is because many employees are working remotely and citizens are staying in their homes, resulting in a huge increase in Internet traffic in South Africa.

News websites, including MyBroadband, have seen a surge in their online readership as more people look for reliable and up-to-date news.

In fact, Narratiive – the official traffic measurement partner of the IAB – has seen a 32% increase in unique browsers and a 26% increase in page views for local publishers, from January to March 2020.

“Domestic publishers are incredibly vital in times of crisis, as they become an extremely trusted source of news. People, in general, move away from obtaining the latest facts… from social channels and instead rely on their local domestic publishers,” said Narratiive.

With marketing budgets being aggressively slashed in cost-cutting efforts, domestic publishers should be supported now more than ever by advertisers, it concluded.

Big traffic for MyBroadband

MyBroadband has seen a strong surge in traffic as more tech-savvy South Africans, IT decision makers, and business leaders visit the site to find out about the impact of the lockdown on the ICT sector.

Narratiive traffic numbers for March 2020 show that MyBroadband received 3.15 million unique browsers and 10.41 million page views in March 2020.

What comes after the lockdown is equally important, and it is for this reason that many businesses continue to promote themselves on MyBroadband.

“MyBroadband continues to be the best way for ICT businesses to reach their target market in South Africa,” said MyBroadband MD Kevin Lancaster.

“Regardless of where people are working from, they will always have their smartphone, laptop, or tablet on-hand – which is why online advertising is the perfect choice for businesses during disruptive times and beyond.”

“If you would like find out more about promoting your business on MyBroadband, please contact me on [email protected]. We are specialists in the ICT space and can make you stand out.”

This article was published in partnership with MyBroadband.