bidorbuy launches “My Fearless Future” campaign to help small businesses

South African online marketplace bidorbuy has launched their My Fearless Future programme for small businesses which are struggling during the lockdown.

The aim of the programme is to assist these companies with the transition to selling their products online, or with increasing their existing digital presence.

The thousands of small businesses already registered as bidorbuy sellers have helped the ecommerce site become an online shopping destination where people can find great deals on just about anything. With their My Fearless Future programme, bidorbuy has found a new way to give back.

All in this together

Creating communities is one of bidorbuy’s core values, and it’s well known that small businesses are at the heart of every community. Many small, local businesses are taking real strain during the lockdown – and probably will be even after it’s lifted.

Selling online is a great way to reach customers who are avoiding going out. However, it can be a daunting prospect for first-time sellers. To make the move online as seamless as possible, bidorbuy have assigned dedicated expert Category Managers to walk new sellers through setting up their online listing or store.

New sellers with questions can simply drop the Category Manager an email, or pick up the phone to get direct, personalised assistance.

“We want to make it easier for small businesses to reach more than two million bidorbuy customers across SA. They may be locked down, but many of them are still online and searching for ways to make these strange times more enjoyable,” explained bidorbuy CEO Craig Lubbe.

“To help new sellers get established and grow their online business, bidorbuy will be funding their initial paid promotion on the site, giving them the boost they need to get up and running quickly.” he added.

The My Fearless Future programme will include a social media campaign inviting people to nominate small businesses that are taking strain or battling to make sales.

They can simply tag the company in a comment on the bidorbuy Facebook page or send an email to [email protected] and the bidorbuy team will reach out and see how they can assist.

With small businesses facing unprecedented challenges, bidorbuy is using the power of ecommerce and social media to bring together sellers and shoppers who are being kept physically apart by the coronavirus.

This article was published in partnership with bidorbuy.