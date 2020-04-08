Liquid Telecom ensured continuity of service during the WACS outage

Liquid Telecom South Africa, part of the leading pan-African telecoms group Liquid Telecom, announced that it mitigated network outages due to the unexpected loss of connectivity following a break in the WACS (West Africa Cable System) undersea cable.

“To have helped ensure continuity of service, Liquid Telecom’s network traffic is automatically rerouted during such outages. We responded to new and increased demand from customers with additional capacity across alternate routes. Liquid Telecom operates a five-cable system for our international Internet capacity in South Africa. Our resilient architecture meant that the loss of the WACS capacity was unlikely to impact customers’ connectivity as demand surged,” said Reshaad Sha, CEO Liquid Telecom South Africa.

Last year, Liquid Telecom South Africa announced its advanced core network enhancements offering customers near unlimited bandwidth capacity.

“The replacement of our core network has not only catered to legacy performance issues but has made Liquid Telecom’s network one of the most technologically advanced, modern and reliable networks in South Africa and across the African continent. It has also addressed one of the core needs of local enterprises around network capacity,” Sha added.

In addition to providing customers with near unlimited capacity on the new core network, Liquid Telecom South Africa has deployed a chatbot interface on the network to respond to customer needs in real-time.

This offering is built on an artificial intelligence platform so that it can mimic human conversation to ensure a seamless experience and deliver more accurate responses to customer queries.

Liquid Telecom’s focus today is the same as every day: We’re committed to ensuring our customers have access to the most reliable network and digital solutions — now and in the weeks and months to come.

Keeping our customers connected is and has always been our number one priority.

We will continue to do what it takes to ensure continuity of service, particularly as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, which is forcing many of us to work, communicate and collaborate remotely.

