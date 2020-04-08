How your business can beat any crisis

The COVID-19 coronavirus has brought with it previously unexperienced challenges on a global scale.

However, while it may feel like a time to panic, it is important for businesses to keep their momentum, and continue working, to reduce the need to downsize and retrench employees.

Ivor Clucas, director at True North Strategy, ran the African branch of a global travel organisation when 9/11 happened.

Clucas said the business was in deep trouble following this catastrophe.

However, instead of taking the “low-hanging fruit” decision to cut staff, the business instead committed to finding creative solutions to help the business remain afloat without cutting lots of jobs.

The four core principles of crisis management

Clucas said there is one underlying principle: Whatever you practice, you WILL get good at. This is why practicing fear-based and panic-based reactive knee-jerk decision-making is so dangerous.

Based on learnings from the past and thoughts about the possibilities that may exist in the unknown future, Clucas developed a Navigation Process for Rough Waters based on 4 principles:

1. Plan – Charting our course through the storm: The greater the turmoil and fear, the greater the need for a clear direction and plan to stay on course.

2. Control – Ability and agility: Be clear on what you can control or influence and what you cannot. Don’t waste time and energy on what you can’t control or influence.

With regard to agility, avoid being the ‘sitting ducks’ in the market by being more agile and open-minded than your competitors – rather let them be the sitting ducks!

3. Human spirit and how we can harness the positive power thereof: Positive ‘unstoppable’ energy and the human spirit is a powerful and wonderful thing, so how can you harness it and how could your leadership inspire and role model this?

What leadership practices would unlock this spirit most effectively? What practices would close it down?

4. Learn, unlearn, relearn: Never waste a crisis. Learn from this crisis and rethink how you run your business into the future (learn).

Decide what will NOT go back to the way it was (unlearn), as the new way may prove to be far more effective.

Discover what you currently do that can be done more effectively in the future if you do it better or differently (relearn).

One of the best solutions to a crisis like the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic we are currently facing is remote working.

Not only is remote working critical to keeping businesses afloat during the crisis; it is also becoming increasing popular for businesses in general.

However, to implement remote working effectively, you need the right tools, as well as the right support to help you integrate them into your business efficiently.

How Microsoft and Moyo can help

Moyo Africa is a comprehensive business solutions provider that, as part of its extensive range of offerings, is a Microsoft Gold Partner.

Microsoft has come to the party to ensure that businesses do not need to shut down during this crisis by putting together a Microsoft Office Online package which is free for six months. This includes Microsoft Teams, which is critical for businesses looking to collaborate remotely.

While Moyo Africa can provide these licences to customers, this is far from its limit in this regard.

Moyo Africa is an expert at helping you migrate your systems to modern ways of working, and this includes integrating solutions such as Microsoft Teams, as well as moving your business to the cloud.

Moyo Africa’s extensive experience in helping businesses transition to a modern workplace makes them expertly equipped to help your business use these platforms in a manner that takes into account best practices and optimal usage.

Stormy Weathers webinar – Sign up now

As part of its dedication to helping businesses cope in this time of crisis, Moyo Africa, in conjunction with True North Strategy, will be holding a webinar involving experts in this field.

The panel will be facilitated by Clucas, and will include the following panelists:

Len de Villiers – Former CIO of ABSA, Nedbank and Telkom, and currently the Chairman of the CIO Council of South Africa

Dr Pierre le Roux – Managing Director of Moyo Africa

John Mophethe – CEO of Siyanda Trust

Dr Henk Greeff – Executive Chairman of the Optron Group

The panel will unpack Clucas’ four core principles using extensive insight from the panel members’ experiences in managing crises.

There are three time slots you can choose from – 14 April at 13:00, 17 April at 15:00, and 21 April at 10:00.

By attending the webinar, attendees will be added to the “Survive Then Thrive” forum, where the panel can offer continued support and advice during this time of change, as well as provide attendees with their “Crisis Survival Kit”, a handy resource to refer back to as you build your modern workplace.

Click here to sign up.

This article was published in partnership with Moyo.