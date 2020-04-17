How to work from home like a pro with Samsung DeX

Due to the national lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19, many South Africans are now working from home.

Fortunately, the transition can be an easy one for professionals whose Samsung smartphone is an indispensable tool for their work.

Samsung smartphone and tablet owners have the advantage of their devices being compatible with the company’s cutting-edge DeX devices and software.

DeX allows you to link your smartphone or tablet to your PC or an HDMI-compatible display, empowering you to use applications and navigate through your smartphone’s interface like you would on a laptop or desktop computer.

Powerful applications

Using Samsung DeX is as easy as using a normal PC – the software supports multiple windows, a fully-featured desktop interface, keyboard and mouse support, and a suite of powerful applications.

Whether you need to edit photos or answer emails, DeX allows you to work efficiently on your smartphone.

Thanks to its Microsoft Office support, you can also create and edit Excel, PowerPoint, Word files, and much more, saving them directly to your Samsung device.

DeX also boasts support for Adobe Photoshop, Outlook, Skype, and OneNote.

Additionally, artists and graphic designers can benefit from pairing Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 with DeX, as you can use the smartphone’s S-Pen to sketch out a project, then connect your Galaxy Note 10 to your PC or HDMI display to apply the finishing touches on a larger screen.

For those who do not have access to any peripherals, you can use your smartphone or tablet as a touchpad when connected to a display.

Furthermore, work files stored directly on your smartphone are secured by Samsung’s exceptional security technology.

How to set it up

Setting up DeX is simple. First, ensure you have the DeX app installed.

Users can then choose between connecting their Samsung devices to their PC or Mac via a USB-C cable, or to an HDMI display using the Samsung DeX Pad, USB-C to HDMI Adapter, or Multi Port Adapter.

Once you have connected your smartphone or tablet to your PC or display, you will be presented with a message on your Home Screen asking you to authorise the connection.

Tap continue and then tap start to allow access to Full Desktop mode.

Certain devices may enter Screen Mirroring mode automatically, and to switch to the DeX interface, simply tap the Samsung DeX notification and select DeX to enable the desktop-like interface.

The following devices are compatible with Samsung DeX.

Smartphones

Galaxy S8

Galaxy S8 Active

Galaxy S8+

Galaxy Note 8

Galaxy S9

Galaxy S9+

Galaxy Note 9

Galaxy S10

Galaxy S10+

Galaxy S10e

Galaxy Note 10

Galaxy Note 10+

Galaxy Note 10 5G

Galaxy Note 10+ 5G

Galaxy A90 5G

Galaxy Fold

Galaxy S20

Galaxy S20+

Galaxy S20 Ultra

Tablets

Galaxy Tab S4

Galaxy Tab S5e

Galaxy Tab Active Pro

Galaxy Tab S6

This article was published in partnership with Samsung.