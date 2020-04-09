ASUS Monitors – Designed to protect your eyes

­

With the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus lockdown, remote working has picked up, which means that people are spending more time in front of computer displays at home.

Looking into a monitor for hours on end could lead to Computer Vision Syndrome (CSV).

This includes symptoms like eye strain and fatigue, headaches, blurred vision, dry eyes and shoulder and neck pain.

These symptoms will not only be detrimental to your productivity but can pose a threat to your overall quality of life.

Using a monitor that is made specifically to help alleviate the eye-damaging effects of the light emitted from a display should be a priority if you plan on spending plenty of time using a computer.

ASUS Eye Care Monitors boast a range of eye-friendly features, including low blue-light filters, flicker-free and anti-glare capabilities, as well as ergonomic designs.

Blue Light Filter

The first feature to look out for when considering an eye-friendly monitor is a low blue-light filter.

Monitors emit blue-violet radiation which can cause eye damage, strains, headaches and sleeping problems.

This is because high energy blue light passes through the eyes to the macula layer of your eyes.

The American Macular Degeneration Foundation has highlighted that recent studies show that the blue end of the light spectrum may further contribute to retinal damage.

ASUS Blue Light Filter technology gives users four options of blue light reduction, lowering blue light emission levels from 20% up to 70%.

Flicker-free

Another issue that may cause eye strain and headaches is screen flickering.

Adjusting the brightness on a monitor is done through dimming control. To achieve this, the LED backlight is rapidly switched on and off, resulting in flicker intervals.

These flickers may not be noticeable to you, but they are picked up by your eyes, especially when brightness levels are low or the LED backlight flashes at high speed.

ASUS Flicker-Free Technology counters flickering by using Smart Dynamic Backlight Adjustment. This avoids low brightness levels and high-speed LED backlight flashing.

Anti-glare

Smooth, glossy screens can reflect light directly backwards and cause unwanted glare, making it difficult to view content on your display.

A monitor with an anti-glare or matte display will dissipate reflected light, thus reducing eye strain and fatigue.

ASUS Eye Care monitors reduce the reflections of various light sources, providing a better viewing experience even with harsh light hitting the display.

Ergonomics

Ideally, a monitor should be physically adjustable in terms of height and angle to best suit your preferences.

Viewing at a sharp angle or from the wrong height are major causes of eye problems, and could put further strain on your neck, shoulders and arms.

ASUS monitors offer full tilt, pivot, swivel, and height adjustment to optimise your viewing position.

Other factors to consider

In addition to the features that help protect your eyes, there are a number of other monitor characteristics to consider that will make them more convenient to work on.

Monitor size – Consider if you require a single large display or multi-display setup.

– Consider if you require a single large display or multi-display setup. Screen resolution – Adjust icon and text sizes for best viewing at higher resolutions.

– Adjust icon and text sizes for best viewing at higher resolutions. Display Panel Type – IPS is more eye-friendly than VA and TN panels.

– IPS is more eye-friendly than VA and TN panels. Brightness and Contrast ratio – Excessive or insufficient brightness could strain eyes.

– Excessive or insufficient brightness could strain eyes. Viewing angles – Monitors with viewing angles of over 170 degrees are better for eyes.

– Monitors with viewing angles of over 170 degrees are better for eyes. Refresh rate – 120Hz and 144Hz displays offer a smoother viewing experience.

– 120Hz and 144Hz displays offer a smoother viewing experience. Response time – Shorter response times are better, especially for gaming.

– Shorter response times are better, especially for gaming. I/O Ports – Ensure the monitor boasts enough expandability to connect to your devices.

