How to clean your smartphone and tablet properly

Whether you’re working remotely, home-schooling, or just binge-watching an old favourite to pass the time, you’re putting in maximum time with your devices.

Chances are that you’re reading this article on a phone or tablet right now! When was the last time you gave the screen a good wipe?

Disinfecting surfaces is one of the most effective ways to slow the spread of COVID-19 and other common viruses.

Here's how to safely clean your phone and tablet.

How to disinfect your phone and tablet

Switch off your device, unplug the charging cable and take off its case. Lightly dampen a soft, lint-free or microfibre cloth with plain mineral water. Paper towels are too abrasive. If you’re using a wipe, check that it contains 70% Isopropyl alcohol or less (it’ll list 70% IPA on the packaging). Gently wipe fingerprint smudges off the screen. Never spray water directly onto your device’s screen. Do the same with the back and sides of your device. Use a toothpick to clean lint from your device’s ports. Be careful not to damage any protruding pins. Another trick is to roll a piece of sticky tape, stick-side out, to fit into a port or crevice and lift out hard-to-reach sand granules, dirt or lint. Clean the case – for hard plastic cases, wipe down with cloth and water and for silicone cases, wash in soapy water. Let your phone or tablet dry for 15 minutes before putting it back into its case. Don’t forget to wipe down your earphones and charging cable, too.

Tip: Use a screen protector so keep your device’s screen clean and clear.

Don’t use:

Make-up remover

Hand soap

Surgical spirits

Window cleaner

Kitchen cleaner

Dishwashing liquid

Vinegar

These liquids contain chemicals that strip the protective coating from your device’s screen.

Reference: CNet; Clevelandclinic.org

