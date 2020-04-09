Move to fast, uncapped fibre with South Africa’s best ISP

The national lockdown in South Africa has highlighted the value of a fast, uncapped Internet connection.

Many families will spend at least a month at home, with the parents working from home and the kids watching Netflix, playing games, and learning online.

Using multiple bandwidth-intensive services like streaming or video conferencing simultaneously requires a high-speed service.

This is where fibre really shows its value. While many ADSL and wireless users are complaining about poor service levels, fibre users have no problems.

Uncapped fibre-to-the-home is the preferred connectivity service for South African households, and for good reason.

Fibre is more affordable than ADSL and it gives users a wide range of speed options ranging between 10Mbps and 1Gbps.

Supersonic makes it easy to move to fibre

Supersonic – winner of the Best ISP in South Africa award in 2019 – makes it easy and affordable for people to move to uncapped fibre.

For those who cannot get fibre, it also offers excellent fixed-LTE products over MTN’s award-winning network.

Further good news is that Supersonic’s call centre continues to operate during the lockdown, with its employees working from home.

To find out more about moving from ADSL to fibre or fixed-LTE, complete the form below.

This article was published in partnership with Supersonic.