Data is life at Cellucity

Keeping ourselves entertained, accessing the office remotely has become crucial to keeping our sanity during lockdown.

Be it a daily fix of an online streaming yoga class, to centre your well-being or a Zoom meeting with marketing to discuss your next big idea. We are all very beholden to accessing data.

To make topping up your data easier, Cellucity have created a portal to allow both Individuals and Corporates to purchase big data bundles.

Individuals can choose bundles from 5GB, 10GB or 20GB for all mobile networks and have their chosen number loaded remotely.

For SME and Corporates, Cellucity have designed a solution for a business to load a float and then issue them with a listing of numbers with various allocations of airtime or data.

Business customers then receive the accompanying tax invoices for claims.

With our stores closed, our Online team is still very active and at hand to offer support and assistance through our Live WhatsApp Chat – 082 778 4400 or email [email protected].

For Individual bundles we have teamed up with Ozow to offer instant secure EFT payments, with no credit card required – you can be sure that your phone will be operational in no time.

Cellucity also understands that some of their clients now have more time to consider their upgrades and new contract needs and can now browse their catalogue from the comfort of their home.

The Cellucity support team is at hand to help with any and all contract queries and all nationwide branch managers are working remotely to assist with upgrades and new contracts.

Simply apply through there online portal and they’ll get it done. With the clarity around what constitutes “essential” goods within the realm of Telecommunications retail we are restricted to only supply hardware (phones, tablets, taptops, modems and routers) and SIM cards.

Fortununately with the support of Samsung and Huawei they also offering our clients great freebies with any Samsung or Huawei purchase up to and including the 16th April on either contract, upgrade or cash purchase.

Purchase any Samsung and receive a FREE Samsung 10,000mAh Power Bank or purchase any Huawei and receive a FREE Huawei Bluetooth speaker. Not forgetting… FREE delivery and FREE upgrade admin fee.

So with the new Huawei P40 series being launched and the Samsung Galaxy S20 range hot property, why not spoil yourself.

This article was published in partnership with Cellucity.