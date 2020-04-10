Residential demand for VoIP services increases during lockdown uncertainty

Lanline, a Voice over IP (VoIP) service provider in South Africa, is experiencing an unprecedented demand for its VoIP solutions in the residential market.

This is according to Lanline CEO Claudio Coelho, who said that affordable and versatile telephony is key to households and small businesses that are now forced to remain in isolation in their homes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Parents forced to work from home have an increased need for affordable communication. It is unclear how long the current lockdown of the country will continue, and people are reluctant to be locked into lengthy contracts, and are often unable to make such a commitment,” said Coelho.

Lanline offers a SIM-based VoIP solution, which is easy to install as it only needs power to function, on a monthly contract policy – making the plug and play solution an attractive option for customers looking for communication solutions in a difficult lockdown period.

“There’s a heavier burden for the need for communication with the world outside of their homes by families, even by the children,” said Coelho.

The high-power, full-range speaker sound experience comes with local 5-way conferencing support and includes 1,600 free minutes for an affordable R249 per month and a once-off activation fee of R399.

Lanline is dedicated towards delivering the best service to assist SMMEs and consumers, which is why they also offer a 30-day money back guarantee – no questions asked.

“Lanline strives to enable affordable communication for all walks of life in South Africa. We continue to innovate our technology to create the most affordable and versatile telephony for our customers,” said Coelho.

*Lanline is open for delivery during the national lockdown.

Click here to find out how Lanline can accommodate your business during lockdown

This article was published in partnership with Lanline.