Surprising things to stream on Showmax

There’s more to streaming than watching Westworld from the beginning or enjoying an action movie like Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. If you’re looking for something a bit different, check out these options.

Stay up to date

Did you know you can now stream eight live news channels on Showmax? Stay up to the minute with local happenings 24/7 on SABC News or get the international perspective on top channels including Sky News, CNN, BBC World News and Al Jazeera.

Stay fit

Make your home your gym with a series of simple, guided workout sessions that are easy to follow, fun and require little to no equipment. Get your heart rate up, or slow things down with yoga and meditation. They’re brought to you by Virgin Active.

Stay sporty

There might not be any live sport at the moment, but you can relive some of the great moments in sporting history with a selection of highlights from football, rugby and more. Plus, check out the many sports documentaries and biopics and get an in-depth view on some of your heroes, from the greats like Muhammad Ali to the fallen heroes, including Hansie Cronje and OJ Simpson.

Stay in school

TV time can be a brain workout with some excellent documentaries and educational content that even kids will enjoy. Stream the Mindset Learn channel for entertaining shows that are so fun kids will hardly realise they’re learning.

There’s a ton more documentaries: explore the universe in The Planets or get close to nature with Attenborough: 60 Years in the Wild.

How to get Showmax from R49 per month

Sign up for Showmax mobile and get access to the full catalogue on one mobile device for R49 per month. Until the end of June, get three months’ access to Showmax standard for R149 – that’s a 50% on the usual price of R99 per month.

Other ways to get Showmax

New customers get a 14-day free trial and then pay R99 per month. DStv Premium subscribers get Showmax free – go to showmax.com to sign up. DStv Compact and Compact Plus subscribers pay R49 per month.

This article was published in partnership with Showmax.