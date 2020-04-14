Surge in advertising campaigns on MyBroadband amidst coronavirus outbreak

MyBroadband has experienced a big increase in advertising campaigns in recent weeks, which is excellent news for the South African ICT industry.

While large parts of the economy have shut down during the lockdown in South Africa, the ICT sector remains vibrant.

South African ICT companies told MyBroadband they continue to market their products and do business, even after the coronavirus restrictions came into effect.

The only shift is how they market, however, and these companies have moved their marketing budgets to digital and online channels.

This makes sense, as most South Africans are working from home and visit online news publications for the latest updates about the coronavirus and the country.

South African online publishers have seen record readership over the past few weeks as a result, and this provides companies with an excellent opportunity to reach millions of readers in one place.

Another reason for the surge in advertising campaigns on MyBroadband is the fact that companies are looking for the best value-for-money marketing options.

Online advertising offers an effective and trusted way to reach clients and build brand awareness.

It is therefore not surprising that ICT companies are moving their marketing budgets to online channels during this time of uncertainty and budget cuts.

Most popular campaigns

The most popular marketing campaigns on MyBroadband since the coronavirus restrictions kicked in are content marketing and premium display advertising.

These campaigns fall into two broad categories – promoting products and services, and brand awareness.

Companies which remain open during the lockdown typically have a strong focus on product promotions through content marketing and banner advertising.

Companies which are not open for business have used the lockdown period to create brand awareness. This is to position themselves for growth after the lockdown ends.

This continued advertising in the ICT market bodes well for the industry in these challenging times.

Instead of sitting back and waiting for the impact of the coronavirus to pass, many South African ICT companies are seeing new opportunities to grow their businesses.

Apart from the positive impact on the economy, this is also good news for the employees of these companies who continue to earn full salaries and have good future prospects.