Streamline your journey into the cloud with the best in the business

The benefits of moving your IT workload into the cloud are evident.

Cloud integration can make day-to-day processes more efficient and reduce operational costs, in addition to enhancing organisational mobility, improving collaboration, and bolstering data security and prospects for data recovery.

The best approach

Many companies eagerly adopt the cloud, but a lack of proper planning can land them in trouble.

Additionally, while some may opt to do the integration themselves, this process could take months and carries great risk.

If a team lacks the required experience they could make mistakes which lead to security breaches, poor workload performance and broader negative impacts.

Using an expert consultant may be a better route. However, due consideration should be given to the costs and time frame of such an endeavour.

The smartest and quickest route to the cloud is through a production- ready cloud platform.

As an Azure Expert MSP Partner, Logicalis has vast experience and all the resources needed to deploy your business into the cloud quickly and effectively.

The Logicalis PRCP sits within Microsoft Azure and offers a pre-configured environment with all con figuration, risk and security issues addressed.

Microsoft Azure Expert MSP status

Logicalis was recently awarded Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Services Provider (MSP) Status, one of only 65 companies in the world to be certified.

Chief Technology Officer for Logicalis South Africa Morné Laubscher explained how achieving this certification came to be.

“In the last year we went through a very serious audit with an external auditing firm, that looks at your people, processes and technology and then signs off on your ability to provide managed services in the Microsoft Azure space,” Laubscher said.

Laubscher noted that in South Africa there is only a handful of Expert MSPs, with Logicalis being the first systems integrator in the region that has feet on the ground.

Underestimating costs

Laubscher said that where many companies often missed the target in their digitalisation journey is in underestimating the complete cost of acquiring and maintaining cloud capability.

After having accurately established data centre and service infrastructure requirements, companies neglect the costs of governance and security controls and what is required from a network construct perspective.

This could run up bills with workloads that aren’t adequately managed or properly designed.

“What we are seeing in the industry is that in many cases organisations move back out of the cloud as a result,” Laubscher said.

Guardrail into the cloud

The Logicalis Production Ready Cloud Platform (PRCP) was built by a centre of excellence in Australia and is now being deployed around the globe.

“We’ve built a methodology, a piece of IP that we call our Production Ready Cloud Platforming engagement – our guardrail into the cloud,” Laubscher said.

Laubscher explained that Logicalis uses a thorough consultative process to establish not only the infrastructure requirements of the customer, but also their business, security and governance requirements.

“We then are able to give them a finite cost within a 3% level of accuracy,” he stated.

“We automate the deployment and streamline your ability to move into the cloud quickly and efficiently,” Laubscher said.

“We round it off with a very comprehensive managed services offering, which has us not only monitor and support the environment, but also look at things like cost and capacity management.”

The Logicalis South Africa PRCP delivers these five key benefits:

Design framework

Security and compliance

Governance

Ongoing maintenance

Availability

Why choose Logicalis

As a global solutions integrator with a local presence, Logicalis possesses one key differentiating attribute to regional competitors: Experience from abroad.

“We’ve got strategic relationships with key vendors across the globe. For instance, we are a Cisco Global Gold Partner, which will make us one of only two in South Africa,” Laubscher said.

Its 140 local service staff members also work with international customers, bringing a wealth of experience into the South African landscape.

