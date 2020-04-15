CM.com Together Suite – The ultimate communication platform for your business during lockdown

It is important that you remain in contact with customers and employees alike using a communication platform – particularly during these tough times.

Fortunately, technology allows us to be work remotely whilst keeping business efficient and to stay engaged with friends, family, brands and employees.

CM.com, a leading conversational commerce platform with experiences connecting enterprises and brands to the mobile phones of billions globally, knows how important communication is for businesses.

This is why it has made the free CM.com Together Suite available to help companies during the COVID-19 crisis.

As part of this suite, Sign and Pages Premium – which are both usually paid products – are free to use until 1 July 2020.

To get access to these great tools, users do not need to sign a contract; instead, they only need to register on the CM.com platform.

For those who sign up to this great opportunity, CM.com has also updated its Help Centre with articles and videos to help new users get started quickly.

Keep in contact through messaging and voice channels

CM.com is designed to solve a variety of needs across many different platforms.

It supports messaging and voice channels including SMS, WhatsApp Business, Apple Business Chat, Google RCS, Facebook Messenger, Viber, Voice API, and SIP.

You can combine these channels with traditional cloud platform features including eSignatures, Authentication, Ticketing, Customer Contact, and a Customer Data Platform to create even more opportunities to communicate with customers and employees efficiently.

Pages

One example of how these tools can be combined to create a superior communication process is through the Pages Premium tool.

This tool, which is usually only available as a paid product, is available for free until 1 July, and allows you to create mobile-friendly landing pages to complement your SMS marketing campaigns.

These landing pages can include a variety of features, including:

Text

Images

Videos

Carousels

Buttons

URLs

QR codes

Social links

Form fields

Dropdown menus

Checkboxes

You can also use merge tags alongside your address book to ensure each recipient receives a unique page.

Combining Pages and CM.com’s SMS solution allows users to launch SMS campaigns that link users to a landing page.

This landing page can then be used for a variety of functions – ranging from using drop-down menus to determine whether employees need assistance while working from home, to using QR codes or linking to Payfast, SnapScan, or Zapper to collect donations for your non-profit organization.

Sign

Another valuable tool available through the CM.com Together Suite is Sign.

Sign allows you to sign your documents digitally and completely legally.

This will ensure that you can continue to sign documents without meeting in person – an important functionality particularly during the current lockdown.

Sign lets users send PDF and Word documents to co-signers, who will be able to sign these files on their phone, tablet, laptop, or other device without needing any special app or program.

Once signed, these contracts will be provided with a time stamp and secured with a certificate to ensure the signed document is valid and unique.

Core features

Tools like Pages and Sign are available over and above the core offering of CM.com – an integrated communications solution.

Using CM.com allows you to use a single platform to contact customers and/or employees across a range of messaging services – ranging from SMS and popular chat apps, to emails and voice applications.

Using CM.com’s platform makes life much easier for your contact centre agents, and allows them to continue communicating with customers easily while working from home.

