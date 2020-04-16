Get skills for in-demand jobs with qualifications from CTU

The development of new technology could see the nature of many current jobs changing fundamentally or even eliminate these jobs completely.
It is therefore essential that future workforces be equipped with skills that are relevant to emerging industries and new technologies.
This is particularly true for the Information Technology sector.
With computer-based developments changing at a rapid pace, employees need to align their skill sets with the requirements of an ever-changing ecosystem.
CTU thrives to match its full time and part time qualifications to address the demand for skills in South Africa and the world at large.
Its qualification content covers a wide range of special areas that aim to fill the skills shortage in the IT industry.
Future technologies
Research from CTU’s yearly programme review revealed several new and upcoming technologies that will shape the IT careers of the future.
One of these technologies is Autonomous Things, which use Artificial Intelligence to automate tasks normally performed by humans.
These devices comprise a number of fields, including robotics, vehicles, drones, applications and agents.
Artificial Intelligence itself will be a key technology in coming years. Computer systems that mimic human behaviour are becoming more common – with tools like chatbots and digital assistants being prime examples.
Adding to this is the development and deployment of Machine Learning, the ability of computer systems to learn and adapt their behaviour to perform tasks they were not originally programmed to do.
Data-driven
With the vast amount of data at our fingertips due to Big Data systems, Augmented Analytics will be essential in gaining insights from hypotheses for which data scientists don’t have the capacity to explore.
Augmented Analytics identify hidden patterns and remove personal bias, empowering businesses with valuable information.
Organisations can also make use of Digital Twins, which are digital representations of a real-life object, process or system. These twins can be linked to create replications of larger systems – such as power plants or cities.
Twins allow companies to create models of organisational processes to enable real-time monitoring and improve process efficiencies.
CTU’s research identified several other important future technologies – including edge computing, blockchain and quantum computing.
Future jobs
CTU offers qualifications that align to multiple jobs that cover the aforementioned technologies of the future. This will ensure that graduates gain the necessary skills to secure jobs which will be relevant in the coming years.
For example, applicants will find multiple career fields available which focus on systems for the effective capturing and management of data.
Data Engineers perform the batch or real-time processing of gathered and stored data, while Big Data Engineers handle even larger amounts of raw data and evaluate new data sources.
These engineers make the content readable for Data Scientists who have to find, clean and organise data for companies.
On top of this, Data Architects ensure that data solutions are built for performance and design analytics applications for multiple platforms.
These are just a few examples of the future jobs that await graduates of CTU’s IT Faculty.
CTU qualifications to choose from
CTU Training Solutions will boost your employment prospects with qualifications that provide the right skills for future jobs
The table below lists the various CTU Qualifications available and the potential future jobs that each qualification supports.
|CTU Qualification
|NQF Level
|Future Jobs
|Programming Foundation
|4
|C# Developer
Software Developer
|Software, Games and App Development
|5
|DevOps Engineer
Software Developer
Java Developer
App Developer
Game Play Programmer
|Data Analysis
|6
|Data Architect
BI Developer
Data Scientist
Data Analysist
Big Data Engineer
|Cyber Security
|6
|Cyber Security Analysts
Data Security Engineer
|AI and Machine Learning
|6
|AI Engineer
ML Engineer
|Database Development
|6
|IOT Developer
Database Developer
Database Administrator
|Cloud & Security Professional: Cisco
|5
|Network Administrator
Network Analyst
Systems Administrator
Security Engineer
Network Engineer
Tier II SOC Analyst
Cybersecurity Specialist
Threat Intelligence Officer
|IT Technical Support
|4
|Network Support Specialist
Network Administrator
Network Analyst
Desktop Support Engineer
|IT Cloud Solution Administrator
|5
|Cloud Administrator
Machine Learning administrator
IOT Administrator
Big Data Administrator
Enterprise Administrator
|IT Cloud Solution Engineer
|6
|Cloud Architectures
Cloud Solutions Architect
Cloud Security Engineer
Cyber Security Analyst
Cloud Database Security Engineer
|IT Diploma
|6
|SharePoint Platform Specialist
SharePoint Developer
SharePoint Solutions Engineer
Messaging Engineer
Cloud Engineer
MS 365 Cloud Consultant
Office 365 Solutions Architect
Cloud Administrator
SQL Database Administrator Azure
Network Support Engineer
Network Administrator
Database Engineer
Process Automation Engineer
Get into the IT field you desire with future-ready education from CTU Training Solutions.
Get into the IT field you desire with future-ready education from CTU Training Solutions.
