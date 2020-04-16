Get skills for in-demand jobs with qualifications from CTU

The development of new technology could see the nature of many current jobs changing fundamentally or even eliminate these jobs completely.

It is therefore essential that future workforces be equipped with skills that are relevant to emerging industries and new technologies.

This is particularly true for the Information Technology sector.

With computer-based developments changing at a rapid pace, employees need to align their skill sets with the requirements of an ever-changing ecosystem.

CTU thrives to match its full time and part time qualifications to address the demand for skills in South Africa and the world at large.

Its qualification content covers a wide range of special areas that aim to fill the skills shortage in the IT industry.

Future technologies

Research from CTU’s yearly programme review revealed several new and upcoming technologies that will shape the IT careers of the future.

One of these technologies is Autonomous Things, which use Artificial Intelligence to automate tasks normally performed by humans.

These devices comprise a number of fields, including robotics, vehicles, drones, applications and agents.

Artificial Intelligence itself will be a key technology in coming years. Computer systems that mimic human behaviour are becoming more common – with tools like chatbots and digital assistants being prime examples.

Adding to this is the development and deployment of Machine Learning, the ability of computer systems to learn and adapt their behaviour to perform tasks they were not originally programmed to do.

Data-driven

With the vast amount of data at our fingertips due to Big Data systems, Augmented Analytics will be essential in gaining insights from hypotheses for which data scientists don’t have the capacity to explore.

Augmented Analytics identify hidden patterns and remove personal bias, empowering businesses with valuable information.

Organisations can also make use of Digital Twins, which are digital representations of a real-life object, process or system. These twins can be linked to create replications of larger systems – such as power plants or cities.

Twins allow companies to create models of organisational processes to enable real-time monitoring and improve process efficiencies.

CTU’s research identified several other important future technologies – including edge computing, blockchain and quantum computing.

Future jobs

CTU offers qualifications that align to multiple jobs that cover the aforementioned technologies of the future. This will ensure that graduates gain the necessary skills to secure jobs which will be relevant in the coming years.

For example, applicants will find multiple career fields available which focus on systems for the effective capturing and management of data.

Data Engineers perform the batch or real-time processing of gathered and stored data, while Big Data Engineers handle even larger amounts of raw data and evaluate new data sources.

These engineers make the content readable for Data Scientists who have to find, clean and organise data for companies.

On top of this, Data Architects ensure that data solutions are built for performance and design analytics applications for multiple platforms.

These are just a few examples of the future jobs that await graduates of CTU’s IT Faculty.

CTU qualifications to choose from

CTU Training Solutions will boost your employment prospects with qualifications that provide the right skills for future jobs

The table below lists the various CTU Qualifications available and the potential future jobs that each qualification supports.

CTU Qualification NQF Level Future Jobs Programming Foundation 4 C# Developer Software Developer Software, Games and App Development 5 DevOps Engineer Software Developer Java Developer App Developer Game Play Programmer Data Analysis 6 Data Architect BI Developer Data Scientist Data Analysist Big Data Engineer Cyber Security 6 Cyber Security Analysts Data Security Engineer AI and Machine Learning 6 AI Engineer ML Engineer Database Development 6 IOT Developer Database Developer Database Administrator Cloud & Security Professional: Cisco 5 Network Administrator Network Analyst Systems Administrator Security Engineer Network Engineer Tier II SOC Analyst Cybersecurity Specialist Threat Intelligence Officer IT Technical Support 4 Network Support Specialist Network Administrator Network Analyst Desktop Support Engineer IT Cloud Solution Administrator 5 Cloud Administrator Machine Learning administrator IOT Administrator Big Data Administrator Enterprise Administrator IT Cloud Solution Engineer 6 Cloud Architectures Cloud Solutions Architect Cloud Security Engineer Cyber Security Analyst Cloud Database Security Engineer IT Diploma 6 SharePoint Platform Specialist SharePoint Developer SharePoint Solutions Engineer Messaging Engineer Cloud Engineer MS 365 Cloud Consultant Office 365 Solutions Architect Cloud Administrator SQL Database Administrator Azure Network Support Engineer Network Administrator Database Engineer Process Automation Engineer

Get into the IT field you desire with future-ready education from CTU Training Solutions.

Click here to select your course and acquire the skills future jobs with one of CTU's IT qualifications.

