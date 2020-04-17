Rent movies for R1 during lockdown on Video Play

Video Play is an online streaming service from Vodacom that gives you access to the latest blockbuster movies, international and local series, music videos and so much more.

This April, Video Play is giving you a chance to rent the latest blockbusters for only R1! To get access to these awesome deals, register for Video Play by visiting the website or downloading the Video Play app from your app store.

Now check out all the great movie titles for only R1. Click here:

What you need to know to rent movies for R1 from Video Play

Movies can be watched upon purchase or can be downloaded onto your mobile device.

If you are using iOS, you can only access these movies on your PCTV and not on mobile.

Once you have rented a movie, you have 48 hours to watch it before it will become unavailable.

There are over 400 movie titles available to select over many different genres.

The R1 lockdown movie rental special from Video Play is valid from the 9-30 April.

Some of the great movies you can watch on Video Play for R1 are listed below.

Click here to start renting movies for only R1

Comedy

Tammy

Vacation

Keeping Up with the Joneses

Family & Kids

Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who

Scooby-Doo & Batman: The Brave and the Bold

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs

Drama

Battle of the Sexes

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

Life of Pi

Action

San Andreas

Suicide Squad

The Martian

Horror

Halloween

Ouija

The Shining

This article was published in partnership with Video Play.