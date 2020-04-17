Rent movies for R1 during lockdown on Video Play

Video Play is an online streaming service from Vodacom that gives you access to the latest blockbuster movies, international and local series, music videos and so much more.
This April, Video Play is giving you a chance to rent the latest blockbusters for only R1! To get access to these awesome deals, register for Video Play by visiting the website or downloading the Video Play app from your app store.
What you need to know to rent movies for R1 from Video Play
- Movies can be watched upon purchase or can be downloaded onto your mobile device.
- If you are using iOS, you can only access these movies on your PCTV and not on mobile.
- Once you have rented a movie, you have 48 hours to watch it before it will become unavailable.
- There are over 400 movie titles available to select over many different genres.
- The R1 lockdown movie rental special from Video Play is valid from the 9-30 April.
Some of the great movies you can watch on Video Play for R1 are listed below.
Comedy
Tammy
Vacation
Keeping Up with the Joneses
Family & Kids
Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who
Scooby-Doo & Batman: The Brave and the Bold
Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs
Drama
Battle of the Sexes
Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children
Life of Pi
Action
San Andreas
Suicide Squad
The Martian
Horror
Halloween
Ouija
The Shining
This article was published in partnership with Video Play.