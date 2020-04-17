Make working from home more productive with Dell Accessories

With millions of South Africans adapting to working from home, productivity in a new working environment is a top priority.

High-speed internet connectivity is essential so that people can collaborate and communicate with clients and colleagues and share files and ideas.

Most homes lack the infrastructure found in offices, which can make it harder to work efficiently.

In addition, there are increased distractions, including children and other family members, and the disruption to established routines can also be a challenge.

Creating an effective workstation at home is key to delivering on deadlines and priorities during the lockdown (and beyond – working remotely has been a trend for some time now). Thanks to Dell’s range of productivity-enhancing accessories, home offices can be just as efficient as any professional environment.

Dell Accessories are designed to integrate seamlessly with laptops or tablets and offer plug-and-play functionality to save time and ease the transition from office to home.

Dell’s designers have also taken into account that space is often at a premium, so all Dell Accessories have compact dimensions and small footprints. They’re also engineered for low energy consumption, helping to reduce costs and ecological impact.

Dell is the world leader in monitors – screens that provide enhanced clarity and allow for augmented clarity. Working across two screens is proven to significantly improve productivity as it reduces the need to switch between files.

Being able to rapidly and accurately input data is vital – Dell keyboard and mouse products offer cable-free Bluetooth and wireless connectivity for a decluttered workstation and enable effortless navigation across screens and between tasks.

Docking stations are a neat solution to enhancing home productivity, as they provide a single PC connection for multiple screens and other accessories for improved connectivity and accelerated device charging, plus ultra-rapid file transfers.

Optimum connectivity involves more than just Wi-Fi – secure connections between new and legacy devices and to all Dell peripherals mean never missing a beat when onboarding new devices or setting up a home office.

Once the lockdown is lifted, people will be on the move again – even if they’re still working primarily from home.

Protection and power are essential for people moving between locations or working from a third location between home and office.

Dell carry cases and powerbanks provide portability and comfortable ergonomics when relocating or commuting.

This article was published in partnership with Dell.