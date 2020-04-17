Manage increased customer service demands remotely with Genesys

As the world adapts to the COVID-19 pandemic, organisations of all sizes are struggling to manage increased demand while working to keep employees safe.

To help navigate these challenges, Genesys, the global leader in cloud customer experience and contact center solutions, has launched a new Rapid Response offer to give any organisation free access to Genesys Cloud so they can provide mission-critical support and enable remote teams within 48 hours.

In response to COVID-19, more than 700 organisations from all over the world – including Arise-Europe, City of Helsinki, eFinancial, Lenovo, FMI Call Centre, Gleaners Food Bank, Home Credit, JPIMedia, Ly.com, Ping-An Insurance, and Tokyo Individualized Educational Institute, Inc. – have requested assistance from Genesys to support remote capabilities, shift their geographic operations or manage unexpected surges in customer inquiries.

In fact, the Genesys Rapid Response offer has already allowed more than 500,000 contact center employees to continue serving consumers from the safety of their homes since February.

Examples include:

A major financial services company transitioned nearly 10,000 in-office contact center agents to remote work within days. The company plans to enable another 5,000 to work from home. In addition, the company doubled its record for customer transactions, jumping to 3 million during this period.

A Fortune 500 software company shut down its contact centers in a COVID-19 outbreak area and shifted all calls to other countries. The company updated its IVR and rebalanced its routing to accommodate this change while transitioning thousands of agents around the world to virtual work within days.

A large state government entity was able to convert 3,000 agents to remote work in a single day. It also onboarded 400 new agents in just three days.

The company’s Rapid Response offer allows organisations to launch a secure cloud contact center with the fundamental capabilities needed to engage effectively with customers and colleagues from anywhere.

This includes support for automation and self-service, voice and email routing, interaction recording and employee collaboration tools.

To make the transition easier for employees and supervisors, on-demand training and education is also included. Further to this, Genesys is assisting organisations to control costs by waiving overage premiums resulting from unexpected spikes in customer inquiries.

“At Genesys, we have a responsibility to help however we can during this difficult time,” said Tony Bates, chief executive officer of Genesys.

“No matter what challenges organisations face, Genesys is committed to partnering with them to protect their employees, serve consumers and help contain the COVID-19 outbreak. Every action we take to stop the spread matters, but we can’t do it alone. Across every function and with support from our partners, the Genesys community is coming together to help organisations through this unprecedented situation.”

Broader support for COVID-19 Response

The Genesys ecosystem is instrumental in this effort with many providing services and guidance to facilitate business continuity during the COVID-19 crisis.

The company is also exploring solutions with Google Cloud and others, as well as implementation partners including Avtex, ConvergeOne and NTT, Ltd., which are critical in helping expedite deployments of Genesys Cloud.

Additionally, several Genesys AppFoundry partners are also extending their free trial period to align with Genesys Rapid Response.

“Genesys is doing more than giving away technology,” said Ken Landoline, principal analyst, Customer Engagement, Omdia.

“The company is delivering a holistic solution and providing access to a community that delivers services, support, training, guidance and best practices so organisations are truly equipped to help employees and customers through this difficult time. I believe this is right on target and is the best course of action given the complexity of what businesses are up against.”

Local restrictions may apply, and organisations must sign up by April 30, 2020.

