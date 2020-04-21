Commvault and Data Sciences partnership ensures data activation

With the exponential growth of data and given the fact that it is essential to the smooth operation of any business, protecting and backing up your data is critical.

Equally as important, is the activation of that data which provides your business with insight. However, this needs to be underpinned by using a partner you can trust.

Commvault, a global leader in enterprise backup, recovery, data management and the cloud, partnered with Data Sciences in early 2017, who subsequently extended its reach throughout South Africa and bolstered the company’s service offering.

Further reinforcing the partnership, Data Sciences recently received additional certifications under the Commvault Service Advantage programme. Not only has Data Sciences achieved the prestigious Service Advantage Status, but they have gone the extra mile to be certified as Service Advantage+ partners.

Johan Scheepers, Country Head at Commvault says, “Commvault has always partnered with companies who have a great understanding and passion for data, and more importantly understand the need for businesses to activate their data. Our goal is to impart the importance of this and educate the South African market with information, advice and guidance.”

As part of this drive, Data Sciences in conjunction with Commvault recently held an event which emphasised the value of activating business data.

Sashen Govender, IT Executive at Rheinmetall Denel Munition who attended the event explains, “Data Sciences has delivered a world class data management system ensuring that our information is appropriately safeguarded and available. Utilising Commvault’s intelligent data services technology Rheinmetall Denel Munition is assured that the data is reactive from the edge to the data centre and across the cloud.”

Warren Hulley, Regional Executive at Data Sciences says, “Increasing data volumes along with penalties for poor data collection and handling can no longer be taken lightly. This was one of the key focal points at this joint event, providing customers with an understanding on the importance of activating their data. We emphasised that in doing so, customers would know what data the business had, what it is used for, who owns it and whether it should be retained.”

Further to this, Data Sciences believes that harnessing the data and technology that surrounds us is paramount in driving innovation, developing knowledge and stimulating growth in respective markets.

Moreover, activated data is about gaining insight and giving you foresight. By working with partners like Data Sciences who are Commvault certified, enterprises can adapt to the ever-changing technology landscape.

“Whether you’ve already embarked on a cloud adoption journey or whether you are about to, working with the right partners is critical to achieving data activation. Businesses therefore need to ensure they select a service provider who can adapt to changing business needs and shift with their customers as they grow,” concludes Scheepers.

For more information on how your business can activate your data and ensure data protection click here.

This article was published in partnership with Commvault.