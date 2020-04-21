Replace your ADSL connection now

The lockdown has highlighted the importance of a fast and stable Internet connection, both to support working from home and for entertainment purposes.

During the lockdown thus far, many people have complained about poor Internet speeds and unreliable connections.

There is, however, one group of people who are very happy with the service that they receive – uncapped fibre subscribers.

Fibre offers users a reliable uncapped Internet connection with speeds ranging between 10Mbps and 1Gbps.

Another excellent benefit is price, as fibre is more affordable than ADSL and offers far better overall value-for money.

Apart from the benefits of fibre over ADSL, there is an even more pressing issue – Telkom is discontinuing all ADSL connections in South Africa.

In 2019, Telkom started to decommission its copper network. This means that all South African ADSL and VDSL subscribers will get cut off.

This process will leave ADSL and VDSL subscribers without an Internet connection. Therefore, they will have to find an alternative.

Move to fibre now

Supersonic is an excellent option for people looking to move from ADSL to fibre or fixed-LTE.

Supersonic was crowned ISP of the Year in 2019 and provides a wide range of affordable, uncapped fibre services.

The ISP also offers excellent fixed-LTE products over MTN’s award-winning network for those who cannot access fibre.

To find out more about moving from ADSL to fibre or fixed-LTE, complete the form below.

This article was published in partnership with Supersonic.