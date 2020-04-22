The importance of upskilling within the Engineering and Technology Industry

Engineering professions have become increasingly diverse over the past 50 years, and today they are tackling more complex social issues such as poverty, inequality, disaster recovery and climate change than ever before.

As such the impact of technological disruption and innovation might just prove to prolong our life expectancy, completely change the job market and affect our ecosphere and social life beyond measure.

This calls for an even bigger commitment to solving important social challenges – both locally and globally.

Future engineers and technologists need to go beyond just learning how to design and build things, they need to understand that it is about dealing with issues of public interest.

When not only driven by technical know-how but also by considerations of social impact and political feasibility, we can become more effective in helping to develop smart, long-lasting solutions for society.

