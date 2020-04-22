Ctrl – South Africa’s all-in-one short-term insurance app

The effect of the COVID-19 lockdown in South Africa extends past the virus itself – South Africans are struggling financially, too.

The economy is taking great strain, and many South Africans are looking for ways to cut back on their expenses.

One way you can save money is by choosing the most affordable insurance package – but the process of contacting numerous insurers to compare quotes can be challenging.

In the current lockdown, it is also a greater challenge to get hold of the appropriate insurers as they may have reduced numbers of call centre agents and traditional brokers aren’t allowed to see anyone face to face.

Ctrl offers an innovative mobile insurance platform that allows you to compare quotes from up to 7 reputable insurance providers. You can accept the policy of your choice – on your smartphone – and Ctrl automatically becomes your insurance advisor, or broker.

How it works

The fact that the service is available through your phone is an important benefit, both during the lockdown and once we return to business as usual.

All you need to do is:

Download the app & register. Enter the details of the assets you want to insure. Do a quick financial needs analysis. Request quotes & compare them side by side. Choose the policy which suits you best & get cover immediately.

You will only have to enter your details once – thereafter you will receive quotes from numerous insurers.

Ctrl offers you a policy comparison tool (using an actuarial algorithm) which makes it easy to see the benefits and drawbacks of each insurance product.

The app will then provide you with a personalised recommendation based on your specific insurance requirements.

You are not required to choose the recommended policy, however – it is up to you which one you pick.

More than quotes

This alone is highly valuable, but Ctrl is about much more than just getting quotes with an easy way to compare them. Ctrl is a digital advisor. There for you when you need them.

That means that you can submit a claim – which means you don’t need to wait on hold with call centres. And you could even get emergency assistance when on the road or at home.

You will be serviced and helped by a registered insurance advisor from Ctrl who will assist you via mobile messaging – whenever, wherever.

These experts will give you additional advice, explain what to look out for, and even help you with the in-app claims process.

The app’s home screen is a user-friendly summary (wallet) of all your assets together with your monthly premiums, showing you exactly what you’re covered for.

Insurance partners

Ctrl has partnered with a variety of the top insurance providers to ensure you get the best possible deal.

These include:

Santam

Old Mutual Insure

Bryte

Brolink

Absa

King Price

Ctrl remains neutral to each of these providers, as it is dedicated to finding you the best package based purely on your unique insurance needs.

The Ctrl app is available on Google Play and the Apple App Store – download it today and get a quote!

This article was published in partnership with Ctrl.