Samsung Smart TVs – Providing the best Netflix and Gaming experience

Samsung’s range of smart TVs provide the best content-viewing and gaming experiences money can buy.

This is thanks to their cutting-edge displays, smart technology, and stunning designs.

Headlining the Samsung TV line-up is the flagship QLED 8K range, which features TVs from 65-inches in size all the way up to the impressive 98-inch Q900R model.

What they all have in common, though, are the latest 8K-resolution QLED panels which feature 8K upscaling, HDR support, ultra-viewing angles, and 100% colour volume.

Samsung’s Quantum Dot technology in the 8K QLED TVs can express real colours at 100% colour volume, said Samsung. The QLED TVs further analyse each area on the screen, controlling the backlight in each zone precisely to add more depth and detail.

“The result is deeper blacks, less light blooming and, ultimately, a more profound depth of detail,” said Samsung.

Another standout feature of Samsung’s top-end QLED TVs is the wide viewing angle on offer. The QLED panels provide an expanded viewing angle, thanks to two special layers in the display.

These layers minimise leakage by focusing light in the right direction and spreading it uniformly across the panel – ensuring that no matter where you are sitting, you see the full picture.

Combine all these features with a high refresh rate – referred to as a “motion rate” on TVs – and Samsung’s QLED range is perfect for watching Netflix series and movies, or gaming on your PlayStation or Xbox.

Easy control

Samsung’s 8K QLED TVs also feature the company’s One Remote – a single remote control which let users “say goodbye” to other controllers.

The One Remote lets you control your Samsung TV and all your AV devices without any additional connectors or complex setups.

Additionally, Samsung’s smart TVs feature an easy-to-use Smart Hub interface which makes accessing streaming service apps like Netflix and Showmax quick and simple.

Switching to your PlayStation or Xbox via an HDMI channel is equally quick and easy, thanks to Samsung’s One Connect Box. The One Connect Box connects all your devices and peripherals to your TV through a single, near-invisible cable.

This lets users keep their devices out of sight while ensuring they are connected to their TV, providing much more room and better placement options when setting up your Samsung TV.

Find out more

Samsung South Africa offers a wide range of TVs to suit your budget, including HD, Full HD, 4K, Premium 4K, and QLED 8K models.

To find out more about Samsung’s range of smart TVs, visit the Samsung South Africa website.

This article was published in partnership with Samsung.