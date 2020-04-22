Help your business with a new smartphone app – Build one now

A new smartphone app can help your business to improve client relations, increase sales, and improve staff productivity. It is also easier than you think to get one.

Consumer apps like Uber, WhatsApp, and Airbnb have already transformed the world, and the same is now happening in other business sectors.

Unless a business has its own app on their clients’ smartphone home screens, they stand to lose out to their competitors. Businesses which have mobile apps are showing improved customer relations and much higher client loyalty.

It is, however, not only consumer-facing apps which are changing the way people do business.

Many businesses have launched internal company apps to improve their operational efficiency and increase staff productivity.

These apps are particularly valuable for companies whose staff members are mobile, like remote workers and salespeople.

These applications make it easy to implement secure communications, company alerts, and location-based task tracking.

An app can also automate many tasks which previously required hours of work from employees. This includes completing task sheets and tracking travelling for work.

Getting a smartphone app for your business

Many business owners or technical departments don’t know where to start to build a mobile app – fortunately, app development companies like Codehesion makes it easy.

Their app developers do everything for a business; the strategy around the app, advice on which features to include, building the app, and listing it on app stores.

Codehesion CEO Hector Beyers said their experience also helps them to guide clients on which type of app will work best for their business.

The cost depends on the scope of the project, and typically ranges between R400,000 to over R1 million.

Free and easy consultation

To make it easy for companies to see how Codehesion can help them to build their own mobile app, it offers a free and easy consultation process.

Beyers encouraged companies who are looking to build an Android or iOS app to contact them via their website.

This article was published in partnership with Codehesion.