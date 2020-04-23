The ultimate “how-to” guide for digital transformation

It is important that organisations embark on their digital transformation journey.

This will ensure that your business remains relevant in the era of Industry 4.0, rather than stagnating with sub-par support for the crucial technologies of the future.

Leading ERP provider SYSPRO has developed a comprehensive e-book which will help you to digitize your organisation effectively.

An effective ERP system is key to the digitisation of your organisation, but it is important to ensure that your ERP is equipped to deal with future technologies, while simultaneously functioning as the technological core of your organization today.

Preparation

SYSPRO highlights that organisations should not dive into digitalisation blindly.

Instead, you should begin the process by evaluating the goals of your organisation.

One of the key elements of Industry 4.0 is the implementation of an ERP system that operates as the heart of the organisation.

Other technologies that are valuable to Industry 4.0 implementation include AI, cloud computing, IoT, and machine learning.

However, it is important to understand that the implementation of such technologies is not simple, nor is it one-size-fits-all.

SYSPRO recommends that you appoint an automation specialist to audit your technologies and processes, as well as identifying gaps and bottlenecks in your operations.

This will help you to identify which machines can be integrated into an Industry 4.0 system, and which cannot.

You will then be equipped to make educated decisions on how best to implement Industry 4.0 and revolutionise your organisation.

Picking the right ERP

With digital transformation in mind, it is critical that you pick the ERP solution that will help you well into the future.

ERP features that will help you with digital transformation include being IoT agnostic and cloud compatible, having an open API, supporting machine learning support, and utilising AI technologies.

Another features that will be valuable to the business of the future is social ERP functionality, which mimics social media functionality, but operates securely within your ERP solution.

This allows you to develop a comprehensive overview of client accounts, payments, and other important data on a simple feed.

This feed will make it easier to use technologies such as machine learning to detect client trends – such as continued poor practices by clients, or even fraud.

High-tech bots are also of key importance to help you remain contactable at all times.

These bots must leverage machine learning and AI technologies to ensure they provide optimal service to customers – particularly as they learn more over time.

SYSPRO’s how-to guide to digital transformation with ERP

SYSPRO’s e-book on digital transformation is a valuable resource for organisations looking to learn more about implementing digital transformation strategies effectively.

Key information and insights expand upon the information provided in this article, and the e-book answers the following questions:

What do you want to achieve?

How ready is your factory floor?

What information do you need to be more effective?

How can you use an ERP to go digital?

The e-book also provides a digital transformation checklist to help your business on the road to Industry 4.0.

The best part about this e-book is that it is completely free!

Click here to download the SYSPRO how-to guide for digital transformation with ERP.

This article was published in partnership with Syspro.