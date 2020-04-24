How to stay safe and connected at home during lockdown

Self-isolation, physical distancing and working or learning remotely during the lockdown can be tough, especially if you’re not connected to the Internet.

Fortunately, Axxess has several connectivity solutions to help bring you closer to your colleagues, clients, friends and family during this time.

Whether you’re looking for DSL Internet or ultra-fast fibre, fixed-LTE or mobile data, new hardware or an alternative telephone service that’s flexible, affordable and easy-to-use- Axxess has got you covered.

The best way to connect

Fibre is still by far the best way to connect to the net and having an uncapped fibre Internet connection means you can now get a lot more bang for your buck.

Axxess Fibre Internet services have no thresholds, no throttling and no shaping – offering you an ultra-fast, undiluted fibre experience, just as it’s meant to be.

Free fibre line speed increase

Axxess in partnership with selected fibre network operators has recently increased fibre line speeds in certain areas at no additional cost.

The line speed increases will make content streaming and educational services more seamless and will enable a better remote working experience during the lockdown period.

Axxess is also offering a free router, installation and connection valued up to R5,000 for anyone who signs up to any Axxess Fibre service.

Click here to check if fibre is available in your area.

No Fibre? Get fixed-LTE connectivity

Fixed-LTE is a fantastic connectivity solution for those who don’t have access to ADSL or Fibre-to-the-Home.

Axxess offers a range of fixed-LTE packages on both the MTN and Telkom networks – with data caps and prices to suit your usage needs.

Axxess also offers fixed-LTE deals which include an LTE router for a once-off hardware fee, and SIM-only prices starting from R99 per month for 10GB + 10GB.

Detailed pricing of all their LTE packages can be found on the Axxess website.

Win your share of R50,000

Axxess is currently running a competition where new and existing clients can win their share of R50,000 in Cash Cards by simply topping up their Telkom LTE service.

Click here to learn more about the competition.

What about old school ADSL Internet?

ADSL is still a good fixed-line broadband solution for those who have an existing telephone line at home.

Axxess offers a wide range of capped and uncapped ADSL services to suit your needs.

To get connected, you’ll need a monthly billed Telkom phone line, an ADSL Line, an ADSL modem or router and an active Axxess ADSL service.

Click here for more info on Axxess ADSL.

Call more for less with Axxess Voice (VoIP)

Spending more money on calls than usual? Looking for a home or business telephone number that is flexible, affordable and easy-to-use?

Axxess Voice (VoIP) is an alternative telephone service that operates on your Internet connection. It cuts out unnecessary landline costs and only charges you for your CallTime, which you can use to call other mobile and landline numbers.

Additionally, you get to enjoy free calls to other Axxess Voice numbers.

You can even download the free Axxess Voice App, available for Android and iOS, to make calls on your smartphone.

Once downloaded, you can simply open the App and scan the QR code inside your Client Control Panel to preconfigure your Axxess Voice Details on your smartphone automatically.

Click here to download the free Axxess Voice App now.

You can also download the latest version of the Axxess Mobile App here to manage all your Internet services in one place.

Continued service from Axxess during the lockdown

Axxess has been issued with an essential service certificate and will continue to process and deliver orders during the lockdown period.

Click here and type in your address to find Internet services available in your area.

For more info call Axxess on 0861 300 900 or click here to learn more.

This article was published in partnership with Axxess.