RSAWEB Cloud to provide financial relief to South African businesses

RSAWEB has opted to reduce the financial impact of the lockdown on its customers by keeping all Cloud storage costs unchanged and passing a mere 14% increase to compute and licensing costs affected by the currency shift.

Carrying 50% of the shortfall is one way that RSAWEB is helping to carry the “workload” for South African businesses.

Between the lockdown and Moody’s downgrading of the South Africa’s sovereign credit rating to “junk” status, the Rand has weakened to a position roughly 32% weaker than the previous quarter.

RSAWEB has therefore taken a stand to deliberately find ways to provide solutions and support the economy as best it can – such as by keeping its Cloud storage costs unchanged.

Impact of the dollar

If one reviews some of the larger offshore hosting providers like Rackspace, the currency shift against the Stirling or Euro is incredibly large.

At 20:1 and climbing, South African businesses must be looking homeward for a solution.

While the Hyperscalers have, in part, landed locally, there is no concession planned for Rand-based pricing, meaning the full impact of currency exposure is passed on to local customers.

AWS has taken steps to provide, on a per case basis, the passing of PoC credits to augment monthly billing, but this remains only in proportion to the total account billing and for a limited time period only.

Businesses have therefore had to suddenly cover service costs (across all components of their architectures) that have increased by more than 30% as a result of currency depreciation.

“We need to look at creative solutions to reduce this impact.” said Mark Slingsby, co-founder of RSAWEB.

South Africa is one of the most developed technology hubs on the continent, and so one creative solution to weathering this economic storm is for all South African businesses to seriously consider the repatriation of offshore services and workloads to local Cloud Service Providers.

Go local

Providing its customers with currency exchange cover through its distribution partners enables RSAWEB to minimise the impact of currency fluctuations.

RSAWEB delivers a range of Cloud and Hosting Services in partnership with globally recognised technology leaders like VMWare, Veeam, Cloudflare, and New Relic and is positioned to on-board workloads, service them and deliver scalable high-performance Cloud Services at Rand-based rates.

Historically, a direct comparison of Cloud Services between RSAWEB and the Hyperscalers has shown (on the higher performance end of the spectrum) that comparatively Hyperscalers are at least 150% more costly than a like-for-like RSAWEB Cloud offering.

Whilst the Hyperscalers have a vast range of additional products within their suites, as Infrastructure as a Service Providers they are not necessarily the most cost effective.

RSAWEB provides a customer-centric support and account management service that is included in standard service delivery costs, where support of the same degree from one of the Hyperscalers starts at an additional cost of $3,000 per month.

Given the current status quo, the decision to maintain storage, network, managed services and support fees by RSAWEB goes a long way to easing the burden of the current financial situation on its customers – as opposed to those businesses now enduring a substantial price hike across the board.

