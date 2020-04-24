Win your share of R1 million in prizes with the HUAWEI AppGallery

South Africans are eagerly anticipating a return to the world outside of their homes once the lockdown is suspended and life returns to normal.

Plenty of people have already developed plans for the rest of the year, and many may be bursting to go on their dream holiday when travelling resumes.

Others may have already started planning a trip to the coast to visit family or friends, while avid shoppers will rejoice at the prospect of once again roaming through the malls or browsing online store catalogues.

To help with these plans, HUAWEI is granting post-lockdown wishes by giving away a R1 million worth of shopping and travelling vouchers in its Wishlist competition.

HUAWEI AppGallery

The competition will be available via HUAWEI’s AppGallery, which boasts over 45,000 apps and 400 million monthly active users.

In South Africa, popular apps available include Takealot, Showmax, DStv Now, bidorbuy, Zapper and TikTok.

Major South African banks also have a presence on the store, with apps available from both Absa and Standard Bank.

AppGallery users also have a huge range of mobile games to choose from.

How to enter

To stand a chance to be one of hundreds of lucky winners of the Wishlist competition, HUAWEI users must first open the Huawei AppGallery Store on their phones.

Then they must look for and tap on either Takealot, Mango, Travelstart or Makro’s app.

A form will pop up for participants to provide their details. Fill in this information, as well as your wish, and submit the form to enter.

Prizes up for grabs include:

Takealot vouchers valued at R1,000 each.

Mango vouchers valued at R1,000 each.

Travelstart packages valued at R12,000 each.

Makro vouchers valued at R1,000 each.

Supporting South Africans and local businesses

Vice President of Huawei Consumer Business Group in the Middle East and Africa Likun Zhao said the company wants to support South African businesses and its users who are staying home for the benefit of the nation.

“We think our Wishlist campaign is a great way to help boost the spirits of South Africans during a time when we are feeling uncertain and worried, and to give them something to look forward to,” Zhao said.

The Wishlist competition will run until 30 April 2020.

Terms and Conditions apply.

Click here for more details about HUAWEI’s Wishlist 2020 competition.

This article was published in partnership with HUAWEI.