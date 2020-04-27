How iKhokha backs South African businesses in trying times

In just a few short weeks, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on South African businesses. As many economists have already noted in the face of the looming economic crisis, this may be only the beginning.

Suffice it to say, in such unprecedented times, it’s difficult for businesses to plan their next move. Understandably, many are choosing to hunker down and weather the storm.

Card payment solutions provider iKhokha is taking a different approach with the launch of a brand new offering on their online store, which provides South African businesses with premium hygiene products and PPE.

“We ran a survey to test our thinking and the results we’re overwhelming – 94% of our customers said they would like us to source masks, sanitiser and gloves for them as a paid-for-service. So, we got it done,” said iKhokha CEO, Matt Putman.

It may seem unorthodox, but to an organisation like iKhokha, which has always prioritised the prosperity of their merchants, it’s an opportunity to offer their customers, and the broader business community, a measure of support to make their lives a little easier during this challenging time.

Sourcing premium products

In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, hygiene products such as hand sanitisers, face masks and gloves have become necessities for businesses offering essential services – many of which are iKhokha merchants.

While these businesses continue to operate, strict hygiene regulations must be adhered to, to limit the spread of the virus. This rapid increase has put pressure on supply chains, leading to a shortage of hygiene products which has made businesses owners, their employees and their customers vulnerable to infection.

To offer businesses the support they need, iKhokha has sourced premium ISO-certified products and PPE, including 3 ply masks, hand sanitisers and reusable gloves – essentially building a new business in 10 days.

“Our team has worked around the clock to source high-quality products and build the technology tools needed to keep businesses safe for both customers and staff,” said Putman.

These products are available on iKhokha’s online store to help businesses promote safety and hygiene in the workplace.

Door-to-door delivery

For added convenience and safety, iKhokha will also deliver these products to your door.

Rest assured, the strictest hygiene precautions are already being taken by iKhokha’s delivery personnel to ensure that this nationwide effort to get businesses the products they need to overcome the Coronavirus crisis runs smoothly and is handled responsibly.

Hand sanitisers

Combating the Coronavirus requires extreme care from both individuals and businesses.

The Centre for Disease Control (CDC) recommends using alcohol-based hand sanitisers to neutralise potentially harmful germs and viruses.

Help stop the spread of the Coronavirus by sanitising regularly.

Gloves and masks

Furthermore, exercising respectful hygiene measures will make a meaningful contribution to stem the spread of COVID-19 and flatten the curve. Here’s how:

Hands: Use alcohol-based sanitisers or wash for 20 seconds using soap and water.

Use alcohol-based sanitisers or wash for 20 seconds using soap and water. Elbow: When coughing or sneezing, cover your mouth and nose with a flexed elbow.

When coughing or sneezing, cover your mouth and nose with a flexed elbow. Face: Avoid touching your face, especially your eyes, ears, nose and mouth.

Avoid touching your face, especially your eyes, ears, nose and mouth. Space: Maintain a safe distance from people (approximately 6 feet) and avoid gatherings.

Maintain a safe distance from people (approximately 6 feet) and avoid gatherings. Home: Stay indoors as much as possible, except to get medical care or essential items.

In addition to implementing these measures, there is also a mindset which we all need to adopt. It’s a mindset which iKhokha continues to advocate to their merchants and businesses around South Africa: Stay safe, but above all be kind to one another during this time.

Yes, we find ourselves in the midst of a global crisis – one that will have a far-reaching impact on our economy. But, in this time of uncertainty, it is so important to open our hearts and support each other.

The message iKhokha is broadcasting within their organisation during this time speaks volumes to this sentiment: “Hustle hard. Hustle with heart. Hustle together by being apart.”

Let’s stop the spread, together.

iKhokha is South African card payment solutions provider that offers SMEs affordable and user-friendly point of sale solutions. iKhokha has always believed in going against the grain to offer not just businesses, but people, the support they need to succeed.

This article was published in partnership with iKhokha.