Synthesis launches AWS Africa special offers

In 2006, Amazon Web Services’ key component the Elastic Compute Cloud, or EC2 as it is more commonly known, was developed by a small team in a satellite development office in Cape Town, South Africa.

This April 2020, EC2 came home with AWS expanding its global footprint with the opening of the AWS Africa (Cape Town) Region. AWS now spans 73 Availability Zones within 23 geographic regions worldwide.

African organisations can now provide low latency services to end-users through the highest level of security, data protection, availability and compliance provided by the AWS Infrastructure Region in Cape Town.

Synthesis Software Technologies, another South African success, is an AWS Partner supporting the region opening and is providing special launch offers in celebration.

Synthesis, as a top-rated AWS Partner located in Johannesburg and Cape Town, is perfectly positioned to leverage the benefits of AWS for its customers. The innovative software development and consulting company has an impressive resume.

It was the first AWS Advanced Consulting Partner in Africa and the Middle East as well as the first partner to achieve the AWS Financial Services and DevOps competencies in the region, and is part of the AWS Well-Architected Program.

It also holds over 150 AWS certifications within the organisation. Over the past seven years, Synthesis has deliberately cultivated vast experience and expertise in helping customers from top financial services to large retailers adopt AWS at scale.

“We are committed to driving innovation in African businesses, in particular to partnering with customers to deliver the features, functionality and security their end-customers love and at a pace that keeps their customers engaged and loyal to their offerings”, says Darryl Govender, Head of Synthesis Cloud Services.

The launch of the new region enables more South African organisations to leverage advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to drive innovation and further digital journeys.

Customers will now be able to confidently store data in the AWS South Africa region, while retaining full control over all data movement; therefore, complying with the upcoming Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA). They will have secure infrastructure that meets the most rigorous international compliance standards.

Michael Shapiro, Synthesis Managing Director said, “We are proud to be an experienced AWS Partner with multiple competencies and accolades. We have delivered AWS implementation and transformation programs for many blue-chip South African enterprises. We are excited to assist more enterprises locally with their migration to cloud, and to deliver the scale, cost savings and innovation that the platform promises, as well as maximise the benefits of the region for customers in Africa”.

About Synthesis

Synthesis is a true South African success story. Synthesis believes that providing innovative solutions based on emerging technologies will help their clients become globally competitive. Synthesis focuses on banking and financial institutions, retail, media and telecommunications sectors in South Africa and other emerging markets.

In 2017 Capital Appreciation Limited, a JSE-listed Fintech company, acquired 100 per cent of Synthesis. Following the acquisition, Synthesis remains an independent operating entity within the Capital Appreciation Group providing Cloud, Digital and RegTech services as well as corporate learning solutions through the Synthesis Academy.

This article was published in partnership with Synthesis.