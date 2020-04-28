Reserve your next car online with WeBuyCars

With WeBuyCars, you can now easily reserve your dream car online and be able to collect the vehicle post lockdown.

As South Africans continue to search and browse through WeBuyCars’ vehicles online, WeBuyCars has developed a system for customers to not only browse but also be able to reserve their next vehicle through an easy process.

How to reserve a car online with WeBuyCars

Browse through all the vehicles on their website and click on the Buy Now option. Sign up to register or sign in if you have already registered. Once signed in, select the vehicle you are interested in and click the Buy Now option. Depending on how you prefer to pay for the vehicle, you can select the cash or finance option. (Finance is only available for selected vehicles.) If you select the finance option, you will be required to complete an online finance application. Once you have completed the requested prompts, you will be redirected to the Buy Now checkout page. When you click on the Make Payment option, you will be redirected to the Ozow payment portal to pay a holding deposit. Select your bank and log into your bank using your internet banking profile and password, follow your bank’s prompts and authorise the holding deposit payment. Once you have successfully processed payment, you will be redirected to the WeBuyCars webpage. Once you have completed all the steps, you have successfully reserved your vehicle for collection post lockdown!

How the payment procedure works

Ozow is a trusted online payment method used by numerous South African leading companies and ensures a hassle-free payment process for both consumers and companies.

In order to reserve a vehicle with a holding deposit, customers will be required to pay a holding deposit of approximately 5% of the vehicle’s selling price.

The final deposit requirement will depend on the specific vehicle and will be communicated with every customer.

Visit webuycars.co.za for more information about reserving a vehicle online with WeBuyCars.

This article was published in partnership with WeBuyCars.