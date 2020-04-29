How to win travel and shopping vouchers with the HUAWEI AppGallery

As the lockdown is gradually lifted in the coming months, many South Africans look forward to life returning to normal.

This means that many will be able to get back to shopping at their favourite stores or travelling to new destinations.

HUAWEI is giving away R1 million in prizes in its Super Wishlist competition to help South Africans get their hands on the products they most desire or to finance their long-awaited trips.

Entrants stand a chance to win vouchers from Takealot, Makro, Mango and Travelstart.

Shopping vouchers

Vouchers to the value of R250 are available from leading online retailer Takealot, which boasts over 1.8 million active shoppers through its mobile app.

Winners will be able to select from millions of products across 28 departments, including of electronics, appliances, and beauty products.

From popular warehouse retailer Makro, vouchers worth R1,000 are up for grabs.

Makro offers consumers a massive selection of food, clothing, electronics, hardware, outdoor gear and much more.

Winners will be able to choose from one of 22 Makro store locations around the country to do their shopping.

Travel vouchers

Those keen on travelling to their favourite local destinations will be eager to get their hands on Mango Airlines return ticket vouchers to the value of R2,000 each.

Mango has been operating in South African skies from October 2006 and offers flights to 7 local destinations, as well as international flights to Zanzibar.

50 lucky winners will each win a Travelstart package which includes hotel accommodation and flights for their dream local holiday.

Destinations available include Cape Town, Knysna, Durban, Wild Coast Sun Resort, Sun City and the Kruger National Park.

How to enter

Users can enter the HUAWEI Super Wishlist competition using one of two methods.

Firstly, HUAWEI users can open up the HUAWEI AppGallery on their supported smartphone.

Look for apps from Takealot, Mango, Travelstart or Makro and select one of these.

A form will pop up for participants to provide their details, fill in a wish and submit to enter.

Alternatively, you can visit the HUAWEI Super Wishlist web portal to enter.

The HUAWEI Super Wishlist competition will end on 30 April 2020.

HUAWEI is running this campaign in partnership with Nedbank – look out for great upcoming campaigns from Huawei and Nedbank.

This article was published in partnership with HUAWEI and Nedbank.