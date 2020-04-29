How to take perfect photos with the Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung’s Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra all offer powerful hardware and features, a standout of which is their advanced camera systems.

By combining the latest in camera technology and intelligent software, Samsung has made it easy for Galaxy S20 owners to take perfect photos each time they point and shoot with their smartphone.

The camera on the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is particularly impressive, boasting a 40MP front-facing camera, and a multi-lens set-up for the primary camera on the rear of the device.

This primary camera system is comprised of a 12MP ultra-wide camera, 108MP wide-angle camera, a 48MP telephoto camera, and a DepthVision camera – enabling sharp photos to be taken and cropped without losing any detail.

Most advanced zoom system

The Galaxy S20 Ultra is fitted with Samsung’s most advanced zoom system in a smartphone to date, featuring 10x Hybrid Optic Zoom and 100x Super Resolution Zoom.

Coupled with enhanced camera AI, this allows users to get up close to the action and capture moments they might have missed, said Samsung.

The increased size of the sensors in the new camera system is yet another improvement Samsung has introduced, now almost three-time the size of previous sensors. This makes for excellent low-light photography with less blur and noise, resulting in clearer nighttime shots.

8K video

When it comes to shooting video, Samsung has improved the capabilities of the Galaxy S20 Ultra all the way up to 8K – which is 4-times higher than UHD video.

Users can then pull 33MP still images from their 8K videos, if desired.

HDR10+ support, super slow-motion shooting of up to 960fps, and 4K video recording from the front-facing camera are but a few more of the video capture features on the smartphone.

Samsung has also vastly improved the AI stabilization software in the S20 Ultra, which works in tandem with device’s larger image sensors and anti-rolling stabilizer to let users shoot action videos which are not blurry or unstable.

Pro Mode

It is not only the camera hardware which has been upgraded to the latest specifications on the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Samsung has included a Pro Mode on the device which provides users with a tool to create masterful videos and photos. Pro Mode features manually-adjustable settings like you would find on a DSLR camera, including ISO, shutter speed, and exposure level.

This culminates in perfect photos and videos every time you point a Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra at a subject, no matter which way you choose to shoot.

To find out more about the Samsung Galaxy S20 range, visit Samsung South Africa’s website.

This article was published in partnership with Samsung.