Stay active without going to the gym with Samsung Health

The COVID-19 pandemic means many South Africans are staying at home.

This, however, is no excuse to slack off from your healthy lifestyle.

There are plenty of ways to get your daily workout at home or without going to the gym, and you can continue to eat just as healthily as you did before the lockdown.

Staying healthy and active is even easier if you own a Samsung smartwatch or smartphone, thanks to Samsung’s suite of fitness and health services.

Whether you are doing daily bodyweight exercises, running on a treadmill, or planning a nutritious meal, Samsung’s Health app and smartwatch functionality can be invaluable in helping you stick to your goals.

Samsung Health

Samsung Health offers a range of features, including tracking your daily progress across a variety of metrics.

Using the app, which is available for Samsung smartphones running Android 6.0 or higher, you can monitor your activity level, workout intensity, sleep quality, and calorie and water intake.

The Health app also includes videos from expert coaches who will teach you new fitness programmes, including stretching, weight loss, endurance training, and more.

This can be a great tool for staying motivated and active without leaving your home, allowing you to set your own workouts and daily goals, and track your progress in an intuitive and rewarding way.

All this data is then stored securely using Samsung’s powerful Knox security system.

Samsung Health is also compatible with a variety of devices, including glucose monitors, smart scales, and the company’s wide selection of smart wearables.

Samsung wearables

From the truly wireless Galaxy Buds+ to the Galaxy Watch Active2, Samsung also offers a great selection of wearables which can pump up your workout.

The Galaxy Watch Active2 is the perfect wearable for healthy South Africans – using an array of advanced sensors to facilitate heart rate tracking, workout monitoring, automatic workout detection, and breathing exercises.

By integrating with Samsung Health, wearables like the Galaxy Watch Active2 allow you to monitor, track, and manipulate your health goals without needing your smartphone.

This is in addition to other powerful accessibility features like app notifications, on-the-go translation, and mobile calling.

Samsung’s wearable range also includes a wide selection of other fitness bands, earphones, and smartwatches, all of which can link to your smartphone for impressive functionality.

Whether you are looking to get fit while staying at home or want to effortlessly maintain your healthy lifestyle, Samsung’s Health app and wearable ecosystem can help you to reach your goals.

Find out more about how Samsung Health can help you stay fit on the Samsung website.

This article was published in partnership with Samsung.