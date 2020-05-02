MyBroadband shows excellent growth

MyBroadband has seen a big increase in the number of South Africans visiting the ICT news website in recent months.

The April 2020 audience report from Narratiive, the official traffic measurement partner of the IAB South Africa, shows that MyBroadband continues to show strong growth.

With over 3 million unique South African browsers and over 10.5 million pages served during April, MyBroadband maintains its dominant position as the largest ICT news website in the country.

Digital transformation

South African online publishers have seen record readership in March and April as a result of the COVID-19 lockdown.

This is due to more people accessing news websites for the latest, accurate information – and relying less on other forms of media.

The lockdown has also accelerated digital transformation at many companies across the country, with remote working, online meetings, and a digital-first approach now standard operating procedure.

Many local companies have said they will continue this digital-first approach after the lockdown is over, allowing more employees to work from home and conducting more of their business online.

Leading coverage

MyBroadband continues to provide breaking and in-depth ICT news coverage, along with the latest COVID-19 updates which impact the country and the ICT industry.

This not only allows us to keep our readers informed, but provides an excellent platform for our advertising partners to reach their target audience.

Along with its strong readership growth, MyBroadband has experienced a big increase in advertising campaigns in recent weeks.

This is excellent news for the South African ICT industry, which continues to market and trade.

While many parts of the economy have shut down during the lockdown in South Africa, the local ICT sector remains vibrant.

This article was published in partnership with MyBroadband.