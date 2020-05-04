Scoop Distribution to open doors during level 4 of the national lockdown

As South Africa embarks on a staged reopening of the economy with level 4 on the first of May, Scoop Distribution will also once again open their doors to customers for the collection of orders.

Though allowed to trade as an essential goods supplier during the initial lockdown, Scoop embraced the country’s objective to flatten the curve and refined their online order and payment platform by introducing a delivery-only service with free insurance for all goods ordered and sent.

Supportive of this initiative, their customers had essential networking equipment dispatched via courier service.

“Change is never easy, and it takes daily refining and adjusting of processes to ensure that we are offering the most efficient, low risk services to our customers.” stated Steven Krog, COO when commenting on the process of navigating and adjusting to the ever-changing guidelines and restrictions that companies are currently faced with.

Scoop remains one of South Africa’s leading ICT distributors, and continues to supply the latest Wireless, VoIP, IP Video and Structured Cabling products to their customers who are responsible for maintaining and expanding South Africa’s data and communications services.

Even-though COVID-19 continues to have a huge impact on their industry, from product manufacturing, availability of components, delays in shipping schedules, and limited freight services, Scoop managed to offload 14 full container loads during the initial lockdown period.

Ubiquiti, MikroTik, Tenda, Linkbasic, Fanvil and Yeastar – All these reliable brands are available via online order, which remains the company’s preferred method of trading during this time where the risk of infection is high, and they encourage customers to follow their simple ordering process by registering an online account.

As of Monday 4 May however, any goods needed urgently, may be collected from any of their country-wide branches in Midrand, Cape Town or Durban. The company confirmed that every prescribed precaution has been taken in terms of preventative safety measures.

Transparent perspex screens have been installed across all dispatch counters with clearly demarcated line spaces to ensure social distancing is practiced.

A limited amount of customers will be allowed inside each branch, thereafter, one-in-one-out applies.

You will notice their team all wearing masks. This is due to Scoop’s ‘no mask, no work policy’. Teams have been issued with both re-usable and disposable masks and have received guidance on how to use, wash, store and dispose of, in the case of disposable masks.

In line with Level 4 guidelines, all customers are also required to wear masks in order to gain access to the Scoop premises.

Disinfectant and sanitising products will be available around all three branches for use by both customers and staff.

Many individuals and companies have made tremendous efforts in coming together to fight this pandemic. Scoop believes in teamwork, and continues to encourage and trust their team to reach higher, adapt, and live up to their potential during this tough time.

“We are excited about welcoming our customers back, and are thankful to be a link in the chain that provides the technology to keep everyone connected during this time” Team Scoop.

This article was published in partnership with Scoop.